Do you have a rare dime in your wallet that sells for (dollar)1,829 on the internet?

A RARE dime recently sold for more than (dollar)1,800 on eBay, so keep an eye on your change to avoid missing out on thousands of dollars.

It was the first year of the Mercury series dime, which was minted in 1916.

It has a left-facing image of Liberty on one side and fasces on the reverse, which are said to represent strength and unity.

Most importantly, the 1916 dime that recently sold on eBay has a “D” on the reverse, which stands for Denver mint.

On the reverse, the mint’s letter will be to the right of the “ONE.”

The 1916-D Mercury coin is by far the most scarce of the series.

In a description of the coin, PCGS’ David Hall wrote, “If you collected coins in the 1950s or 1960s, you dreamed of finding a 1916-D dime…or a 1909-S VDB or 1914-D Lincoln cent, or 1932-D or 1932-S quarter…in circulation.”

“The 1916-D’s original mintage of 264,000 is by far the smallest of the Mercury dime series.

The 1916 had a mintage of 22,180,080, while the 1916-S had a mintage of 10,450,000.”

After 23 bids, the 1916-D coin sold for a total of (dollar)1,829 dollars.

That means the dime is now worth 1.8 million times its face value.

A coin’s value is also determined by its grade and condition.

According to USA Coin Book, the 1916-D coin is worth (dollar)1,672 in average condition and more than (dollar)31,000 in “Uncirculated (MS-65)” condition.

The 1916-D coin in the eBay listing was certified by PCGS in a “VG8” grade, according to the seller.

“The most central detail has now worn flat,” according to PCGS.

There is still some visible inner lettering.

“The rims haven’t changed.”

Thousands of 1916-D dimes are currently listed on eBay.

However, before you buy coins online, make sure you’re aware of any possible fakes.

Check the seller’s background and whether the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

Keep in mind that your dimes aren’t the only coins that could be worth a lot of money.

You should look through your change for rare half dollars, Lincoln pennies, nickels, and other coins, as some of these can sell for thousands of dollars.

The most valuable coins are usually those with a small mintage or an error, as they’re rare and valuable.

