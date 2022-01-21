Do you have a rare dollar coin in your spare change? It sold for (dollar)3,061 after a bidding war.

After a bidding war, a rare dollar coin sold for (dollar)3,061 – do you have one in your spare change?

A RARE coin sold for (dollar)3,061 on eBay this month after a heated bidding war.

The coin is known as the Draped Bust dollar, and it features a bald eagle and Lady Liberty.

The coin was minted in 1795, and it is widely assumed that artist Gilbert Stuart designed it.

To put the age of this coin in context, it was minted when George Washington was president and the White House was in Philadelphia.

The first bid for the circulated piece was (dollar)1 on December 27, 2021 at 5.30 p.m.

Bids increased dramatically, and by the end of December 27, the highest bid was (dollar)1,100.

The highest bid was (dollar)2,795.30 on January 3, 2022 at 5.30 p.m.

However, the coin was finally sold only a few minutes later when an eBay user placed a bid of (dollar)3,061.

There were 49 bids in total.

The Draped Bust dollar was minted in the United States from 1795 to 1804.

The Flowing Hair dollar, America’s first official silver dollar, was replaced by this design.

These dollars are becoming increasingly scarce in today’s market, thereby increasing their value.

The majority of surviving early American dollar coins are in poor condition and have damage.

The few problem-free ones, on the other hand, can easily sell for (dollar)1,000 to (dollar)2,000.

However, one of the original 1804 dollars was auctioned in 1867 for (dollar)750, which was a substantial sum at the time.

According to Coinworld, the same coin sold for almost (dollar)3.878 million at an auction in 2013.

You can find rare coins in a variety of ways.

The first step in your search for valuable coins is to look around your house and any other places where you might keep change.

Other options include using a metal detector in historical areas or visiting your local bank branch and asking for a coin wrapper.

Nickels, dimes, half dollars, and Lincoln pennies are among the coins to look for.

However, keep your expectations low because you shouldn’t expect to find a million-dollar coin right away, if at all.

A rare coin was discovered in England, according to The Sun, and a rare 1971 Eisenhower coin sold for (dollar)264,000.

We also show you where to look for rare coins, including ones featuring Abraham Lincoln.