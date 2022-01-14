Do you have a rare Jefferson nickel coin in your spare change?

A rare Jefferson nickel coin sells for (dollar)404 on the internet – do you have one?

A RARE Jefferson nickel has recently sparked a lot of interest among coin collectors online, with one selling for over (dollar)400.

The coin that was sold is part of a counterfeit series created by Francis LeRoy Henning, a native of Erial, New Jersey.

When nickels were more valuable in the early 1900s, this scheme was implemented.

The years 1939, 1944, 1946, 1947, and 1953 are allegedly engraved on the nickels he counterfeited.

Some of these nickels have noticeable flaws, which may increase demand among coin collectors.

The 1939 Henning Jefferson nickel is the one for sale on eBay.

The crack on the lower part of the letter “R” in the word “PLURIBUS” is the most noticeable flaw in the counterfeit coin.

While the coin in the listing sold for (dollar)404 after 20 bids, it’s difficult to estimate the value of this coin.

This is due to the lack of evidence of these coins being sold recently on the internet, as well as the fact that it’s unclear how many there are in total.

Despite the fact that one appeared to sell for (dollar)300 on eBay in December, it only received one bid.

There have been no recent eBay auctions for 1939 Henning nickels.

In the meantime, a few 1944 Henning nickels recently sold online with multiple bids.

These were sold for (dollar)82.56, (dollar)97, and (dollar)104 dollars, respectively.

When it comes to coins in general, their value is determined by how much someone is willing to pay for them.

Keep in mind that nickels aren’t the only coins that could be valuable.

Check your change for rare dimes, half dollars, Lincoln pennies, and other coins that could sell for thousands of dollars.

Coins with a low mintage or an error are usually the most valuable, as collectors consider them to be the most valuable.

To see if your coins are worth anything on eBay, do a full name search, select the “sold” listing, and then change the search to “highest value.”

It will give you an estimate of how much money the coin is worth.

You can sell your coin on eBay or through a specialist site like Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

A dime recently sold for (dollar)1,700 on the internet, according to other rare coin news.

We’ve discussed the significance of the Lincoln VDB, 1992, and 1914 pennies.



