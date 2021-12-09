Do you have a rare Lincoln penny worth (dollar)2,910 in your spare change?

A RARE 1922 Lincoln penny sold for nearly (dollar)3,000 on eBay, indicating that you’d be lucky to have one lying around.

If you look closely, you’ll notice that the penny depicting 16th President Abraham Lincoln has no mint mark.

The mark is usually found beneath the coin’s mint year on Lincoln coins.

All 1922 pennies should have a D mint mark, according to Jamie Hernandez, price guide editor for Professional Coin Grading 3Service (PCGS), but “sloppiness in the production process” prevented this.

“As a result,” Mr Hernadez said, “it is believed that a mint employee obtained an old obverse die and filed it down to improve its appearance.”

“Instead, the mint employee over-filed the D mint mark, resulting in the 1922 No D Lincoln cents.”

The D stands for Denver, which is the first letter of the mint’s name.

After 32 bids on eBay, this rare penny was sold for (dollar)2,909.97.

That means the penny is now worth more than 29 million times what it was originally.

Two other 1922 Lincoln pennies that did not have a mint mark recently sold for (dollar)1,445 and (dollar)2,000, respectively.

It’s possible that the latest coin sold for more because of its certified condition.

The coin grader Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) certified the penny as “AU 50,” according to the seller.

The AU 50 grade is defined by NGC as “slight wear on more than 50% of the design.”

Except for minor softness on the high points, all details are complete.”

Several 1922 Lincoln coins without a D mark are currently for sale on eBay.

Depending on the condition, listed prices can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

If you’re buying a coin, be aware of online counterfeits.

Check the seller’s history and whether the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

Keep in mind that your Lincoln pennies aren’t the only coins worth a lot of money.

Check your change for rare nickels, half dollars, dimes, and other coins, as some can sell for thousands of dollars.

Coins with a low mintage or an error are usually the most valuable, as collectors consider them to be the most valuable.

Search the full name of your coins on eBay to see if they’re worth anything, then select…

