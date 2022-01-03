Do you have a valuable piece in your spare change? A rare (dollar)10 coin sells for (dollar)16,950 on eBay.

Do you have a valuable piece in your spare change? A rare (dollar)10 coin sells for (dollar)16,950 online.

In an online auction, a rare (dollar)10 coin from 1801 sold for nearly (dollar)17,000 dollars.

Look through your change to see if you have one.

On December 26, a (dollar)10 early eagle, a rare coin, was sold on eBay.

It drew 49 bids, with the winning bid coming in at (dollar)16,950.

The coin is 91.7 percent gold and 8.3 percent copper, according to the eBay listing.

According to PCGS, it’s from the (dollar)10 Draped Bust series, which was in circulation from 1795 to 1804.

This coin was minted in Philadelphia in 1801 with a total of 44,344 coins produced.

In 1792, Philadelphia was chosen as the site for the nation’s first national mint.

In March 1793, the mint began issuing circulating coins.

The Philadelphia mint has resided in four different buildings, the most recent of which is located on Independence Mall.

According to USA Coin Book, the eagle coin was designed by Robert Scot, who served as the United States Mint’s Chief Engraver from 1793 until his death in 1823.

Many early US coin designs, such as the Draped Bust and Liberty Cap, were created by Scot.

He also designed the Flowing Hair dollar, the US government’s first official silver dollar coin.

Last year, one of those coins sold for more than (dollar)10,000.

A rare Philadelphia-minted liberty quarter recently sold for over (dollar)5,000.

A rare 1929 (dollar)5 coin recently sold for more than $17,000.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.