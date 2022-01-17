Do you have a valuable piece in your wallet? A rare 1971 Eisenhower silver coin sold for (dollar)264,000 – do you have one?

Do you have a valuable piece in your wallet? A rare 1971 Eisenhower silver coin sells for (dollar)264,000 – do you have one?

After nearly two weeks of bidding, a RARE silver dollar prototype coin from 1971 sold for (dollar)264,000.

Heritage Auctions held a public auction for the rare prototype coin, which featured 34th President Dwight D Eisenhower on one side and ended on January 14.

A bald eagle lands on the moon on the other side of the coin.

Heritage Auctions describes the coin as “America’s last silver dollar’s birth certificate.”

“This is an extremely rare discovery of an early design stage for the first year of the Ike dollars, which were produced from 1971 to 1978,” Jim Halperin, Heritage Auctions’ co-chairman, said.

“There isn’t a single example of this prototype in the Smithsonian’s National Numismatic Collection.”

In 1974, the United States issued its first silver dollars.

This prototype coin, however, is distinct from other San Francisco-minted coins.

Prototype coins are made within the Mint and are used to assist an engraver in perfecting the design of a coin.

According to Heritage Auctions of Dallas, the San Francisco Mint struck around 6.8 million “Ike” dollar coins in 1971.

While price guides suggested that a good-condition 1971 San Francisco-minted Ike coin could fetch (dollar)400, advance bidding for this prototype coin started at (dollar)63,000.

“In the half-century since the coins were made, this was the first of only three known prototype Ike dollars,” Mr Halperin said.

“A collector discovered it at a coin show in California in 2008; another was discovered in an Alabama pawn shop in 2010; and a third was offered on eBay in 2013.”

One of the main differences between the prototype coin and other Ike dollars, according to Mr Halperin, is that one side has an unfinished moon.

Craters and rocks, for example, are missing from the prototype.

The coin’s surface has a mirror-like reflectivity, which is common on prototypes, according to Halperin.

Professional Coin Grading Service verified and authenticated the coin.

