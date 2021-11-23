Do you have the coins in your spare change to buy a Lincoln penny roll for (dollar)209?

On eBay, a RARE roll of Lincoln pennies went for hundreds of dollars.

The roll contains Lincoln wheat pennies, which have a silhouette of 16th US president Abraham Lincoln on one side and the word “one cent” on the other.

The wheat stalks on the back of the coin give it the name “Lincoln Wheat Penny.”

After 16 other bids, the winning bidder paid (dollar)208.50.

The Bank of America San Francisco paper wraps the rare roll of pennies.

The roll hasn’t been opened or tampered with in decades, according to the eBay seller.

Because you can only see the top and bottom coins in the roll, estimating the value of all 50 pieces is difficult.

The coins you do see, on the other hand, are usually very popular with collectors.

According to Professional Coin Grading Service, the 1909 VDB coin is one of the most well-known and popular of all Lincoln cents.

Because the designer, Victor David Brenner, added his initials to the new version, the coin is especially well-known and rare.

However, some people were offended by the initials, so they were removed from the coin, reducing the total number of coins available to 484,000.

At the end of September, one version of the coin sold for (dollar)1,500, while another sold for (dollar)1,153 in August.

The second coin was the 1931-S, which was produced in San Francisco.

These coins are valued at (dollar)60 in good condition, (dollar)85 in fine condition, and (dollar)125 in extremely fine condition, according to JM Bullion.

Since 1909, when Abraham Lincoln celebrated his 100th birthday, he has been the face of the penny.

Hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, have been paid for many vintage coins.

If you believe you have a rare coin, it could be worth a lot of money.

Collectors value coins with a low mintage or an error the most.

To see if your coins are worth anything on eBay, do a full name search, select the “sold” listing, and then change the search to “highest value.”

It will give you an estimate of how much money the coin is worth.

You can sell the coin on eBay or through a specialized website like Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

If you decide to sell on eBay, remember to set a minimum price that is higher than or at least equal to the coin’s face value…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https