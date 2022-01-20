Do you have to pay back your stimulus checks to the IRS in 2022?

MANY AMERICANS who received stimulus payments shouldn’t have gotten them, and some are worried about having to repay the money.

Three federal packages, including stimulus checks, have been passed since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Direct payments totaled (dollar)1,200 in the first stimulus package, and (dollar)600 in the second.

As part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act, the latest stimulus payments were sent to Americans in the amount of (dollar)1,400.

Those who filed a tax return in 2021 and claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit, on the other hand, may run into issues.

According to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, the IRS sent roughly nine million math-error notices between January 1 and July 15.

7.4 million of the notices, which typically reflect adjustments, were for stimulus checks.

“The instructions for the 2020 1040 return advised taxpayers to note the amount they had received from their stimulus payments, but it reassured them that if they had received more, they wouldn’t owe more,” Kari Brummond, a TaxCure tax preparer, told The Sun.

However, this may not be the case, as the math error has led to some confusion among those who have received notices.

The IRS will usually adjust the balance due or possibly reduce the refund as a result of the mistake.

Experts say the problem is that the IRS isn’t sending vital information.

Last year, Dan Herron, a Certified Financial Planner and CPA with Elemental Wealth Advisors, told CNBC that “one of the biggest issues we’re having is the reconciliation of stimulus payments.”

“The IRS is sending out balance due notices without any sort of calculation or explanation.”

There’s also a chance you got a stimulus check when you shouldn’t have.

“I knew a lot of people who’d lost their spouses in 2018, and when they filed their 2018 returns in 2019, they filed as married filing jointly (which is the correct filing status in that situation),” Mrs Brummond said.

She added that in the first round of the federal stimulus package, couples with deceased spouses received payments more frequently, but the IRS has not contacted them.

In that case, you may not have to pay it back right away.

However, those who have received an IRS letter and are unsure what to do should be aware that it is critical to act.

If you do not respond within 60 days of receiving the notice, the adjustment will be final, and the IRS will begin collection proceedings.

You’ll also lose your right to file a petition with the US Tax Court.