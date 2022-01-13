Do you have to pay tax on food stamps? Here’s what you need to know.

You may be wondering if you have to pay taxes on food stamps as people prepare to file their taxes.

Here’s what you’ll need to know about the 2022 tax season.

Food stamps, also known as SNAP, do not require you to pay taxes.

Food stamp benefits are taxable income, according to federal law.

You don’t have to report their value on your annual tax return either.

Food stamps — or any other form of public assistance — are not taxed, but they cannot be claimed as income on federal tax returns in order to be eligible for the earned income tax credit.

Meanwhile, your tax return has an impact on your SNAP benefits, and if your income exceeds certain limits, you may be kicked out of the program.

SNAP recipients do not have to pay sales taxes on the foods and beverages they buy with their benefits.

This is also a matter of federal law.

So, if you buy a soda in a state that taxes it at (dollar)2, there will be no sales tax if you pay with an EBT card, which is how SNAP recipients get their benefits.

Authorized retailers accept EBT cards; use the SNAP retailer locator tool to locate one in your area.

SNAP applications must be submitted in the state in which you currently reside.

Every state has its own application form and procedure.

SNAP benefits are generally limited to those with gross incomes of up to 130 percent of the federal poverty level.

Other requirements that states can impose include how much money you have in your bank account.

Call your local SNAP office to begin the application process today.

