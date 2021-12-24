Do you live in one of these states where housing prices have risen the most?

Do you live in one of these states where real estate prices have risen the most?

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, home prices have risen across the country, but they are rising faster in some states than others.

According to Statista, the average home price in 2021 will be (dollar)408,800, up from (dollar)389,400 the previous year.

If you’re a homeowner, you’ve probably taken advantage of this.

Meanwhile, those looking for a home have had a difficult time finding one because supply hasn’t kept up with demand.

As things stand, demand is still sky-high, but inventory is still low.

Add to that the Federal Reserve’s inaction, which is another reason why prices are still so high.

As a result, some first-time homebuyers are finding it difficult to secure financing.

Below, we show which states’ median home list prices have increased at the fastest rate since the outbreak began.

The figures below are based on Fortune’s calculations using Realtor data.

It also uses data from January 2020 to November 2021.

Homebuyers avoided higher-priced markets like New York and California, resulting in a surge in home prices in those states.

The states with the smallest increases in median home list prices are listed below.

If the Fed takes action by raising interest rates, where prices end up next year could be determined.

When interest rates are raised, the goal is to discourage borrowing and lower demand.

Despite the fact that the Fed cannot directly lower mortgage rates, its monetary policies have an impact on them.

Three rate hikes are now expected next year, followed by three more hikes in 2023 and 2024, according to the central bank.

But, according to experts, this does not mean prices will fall; rather, they will not rise as quickly if the Fed intervenes.

“Prices aren’t going to fall out of the sky.”

However, they shouldn’t continue to grow at 18 percent year over year,” Maggie Overholt, lead editor at The Mortgage Reports, told The Sun.

“Hopefully, in 2022, we’ll see a more normal home price appreciation trend, somewhere in the 4-5 percent range, as has been the norm in recent decades.”

Jordan Fulmer, a real estate investor with Momentum Property Solutions, believes prices will not fall in areas where demand is high and inventory is low, but they may fall in areas where demand is lower.

“However, we will almost certainly never see pre-COVID prices again,” he predicted.

