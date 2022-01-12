Do you qualify for any additional monthly benefits worth (dollar)841?

THERE IS MORE MONEY AVAILABLE FOR SENIOR CITIZENS who need a little extra help to get by.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a monthly payment of up to (dollar)841 available to eligible seniors.

SSI is received by nearly eight million people in the United States, and it can be combined with Social Security.

SSI payments will increase in 2022 to reflect a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to keep up with inflation, just like Social Security benefits.

The increase comes at a time when millions of people are looking for ways to make more money, with inflation hitting 7% in the year ending in December.

It’s at its highest level since 1982.

The new SSI payment began on December 30, 2021, for current SSI recipients.

Because the regular SSI payment date is the first of the month, and January 1, 2022, was a holiday, the payment was delayed.

SSI payments for the following month are always made at the end of the previous December.

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program is a federal program that pays monthly payments to adults and children with disabilities or blindness whose income and resources fall below certain financial thresholds.

SSI payments are also made to people over the age of 65 who are financially eligible but do not have a disability.

Even if you already receive Social Security disability or retirement benefits, you may be eligible for SSI monthly payments.

The amount of supplemental security income benefits received by each person differs.

If you live in a state that supplements the federal SSI payment, you may be eligible for more.

If you have other sources of income, such as wages, pensions, or Social Security benefits, you may receive less.

If someone pays your household expenses or if you live with a spouse who earns money, you may receive less.

For 2022, the maximum federal SSI payments are (dollar)841 per month for an eligible individual.

The amount is (dollar)1,261 per month for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

The amount is (dollar)421 per month for an essential person.

SSI payments have increased by (dollar)34 per month on average as a result of the COLA.

Every year, this amounts to (dollar)7,452.

The SSI program pays people who are at least 65 years old, blind, or disabled a monthly stipend.

An applicant’s income must be limited, such as from wages or pensions.

In terms of things you own, the person must have limited resources.

You must be a US citizen, a US national, or a noncitizen.

You must also reside in one of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The following are exceptions:

