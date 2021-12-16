Do you qualify for (dollar)250 payments every TWO WEEKS for two years?

As one area of the country has expanded its guaranteed income program of (dollar)250 biweekly payments, more Americans will get a taste of recurring direct payments.

This will now apply to 400 residents in Newark, New Jersey, who will receive payments for the next two years.

Newark’s guaranteed income pilot program has reached its second stanza.

The first phase, which started with a group of 30 residents, began earlier this year.

Since May, city officials have been attempting to expand the program.

According to a statement from the city, the expanded program in Newark will be tested in two ways: half of those who participate will receive a total of (dollar)250 on a biweekly basis, while the remaining 50% will receive two payments of (dollar)3,000 each year.

This means that each year, eligible residents will receive a total of (dollar)12,000, or (dollar)6,000.

The expansion comes as cities and states experiment with universal basic income (UBI), a set of recurring payments provided by the government to individuals.

The city invited a maximum of 1,200 residents to apply online in July, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research.

The following criteria were used to choose the residents:

The federal poverty line is (dollar)26,200 for a four-person family.

After receiving more than 1,200 applications, the portal was closed two hours after it was launched.

“The Newark Movement for Economic Equity” is the name of the city’s two-year research study that provides residents with guaranteed income.

Newark’s philanthropic liaison, Kevin Callaghan, stated, “The Newark Movement for Economic Equity has already raised (dollar)6.2 million from a mix of private and public funds from the American Rescue Plan.”

“This is a model public-private partnership that demonstrates the catalytic impact that philanthropy can have when it is agile and responsive to the community and broader stakeholder community.”

The city intends to analyze the data following the two-year period of recurring payments in order to influence policy changes at the state and federal levels.

The Newark Sun has inquired as to when the selected residents can expect to receive their funds, as well as more information about the pilot program.

We explain why 11 states and cities are distributing stimulus and other payments in the run-up to Christmas.

Thanks to a (dollar)31 billion surplus, millions of Americans may receive another round of stimulus next year.

In addition, tens of thousands of Americans will be able to apply for stimulus funds this week.

