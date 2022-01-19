Do you qualify for (dollar)850 per month in guaranteed payments for two years?

Georgia is on a mission to improve the quality of life for its citizens.

Hundreds of women, particularly Black women, will soon benefit from a new guaranteed income program that will provide monthly money to help bridge a wage gap.

The Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund is partnering with GiveDirectly to run the “South’s largest guaranteed income program,” according to the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund.

In Her Hands is the flagship program.

For Black women in Georgia, the initiative will provide a guaranteed income.

It’s a (dollar)13-million program aimed at assisting women in achieving financial stability.

Early in 2022, the first phase will begin.

It will benefit Black women in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. grew up.

The Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund (GRO) has announced that it will provide 650 Black women across Georgia with an average of (dollar)850 per month for the next two years.

Some women may be paid in advance in a lump sum.

The money can be spent as needed by the participants.

Women will be chosen from three different project sites.

The initiative will begin in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, where a recent neighborhood task force study discovered that 38% of Black women live in poverty.

It will expand to two additional areas in Southwest Georgia and the suburbs of Atlanta.

Women interested in receiving basic income should not apply, according to the GRO.

Rather, the program will be tailored to a specific demographic, with Black women being invited to participate.

The guaranteed income, according to GRO, is a regular cash assistance program targeted at a specific demographic or income level.

This distinguishes it from universal basic income, which is a recurring cash payment to all eligible people.

GRO acknowledges that cash payments may not be sufficient to meet a family’s basic needs, but it hopes that the monthly funds will provide some stability.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s own IMPACT (Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation) program is in place.

It will provide (dollar)500 per month for a year to 300 Atlanta residents who fall below 200 percent of the federal poverty line.

