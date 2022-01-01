Do you qualify for new bonus (dollar)2,000 stimulus checks for adults and (dollar)600 stimulus checks for children in this state proposed for 2022?

In this state, new bonus (dollar)2,000 stimulus checks for adults and (dollar)600 stimulus checks for children have been proposed for 2022 – do you qualify?

THE Navajo council decided to send checks worth up to $2,000 to eligible adults and $600 to each child on Wednesday.

The money comes from federal coronavirus relief funds worth (dollar)557 million.

The vote was approved by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, ensuring that approximately 350,000 tribal members will receive checks.

In the past, Nez has approved multiple rounds of relief checks using federal relief funds.

“Our Navajo people should not suffer another day without knowing how their government will assist them as they suffer from grief, mental health, and financial hardship,” said Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty.

“A second round of hardship assistance payments of (dollar)2,000 per adult and (dollar)600 per child will enable our relatives to stock up on essential winter supplies like gasoline, firewood, and food right away.”

During a special session of the tribe’s lawmaking body on Wednesday, the vote was 18-2.

It will use some of the $2.1 billion in funding provided by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

In the first round of the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Hardship Assistance Program, around 7,500 checks had not been claimed, according to Nez in a press release.

The program was established to assist tribal members who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unclaimed checks may be the result of a mailing address change or error, an incomplete application, or other issues,” Nez explained.

“All CARES Act dollars must be spent or obligated by the end of the calendar year,” he said in December, citing federal requirements.

The second round of payments does not require people to reapply.

Any future payments will be made in accordance with the financial process previously approved by the Controller’s Office.

