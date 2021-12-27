Do you qualify to be one of the hundreds of Americans who will receive $250 every TWO WEEKS for the next two years?

The guaranteed income program in a new part of the country has been expanded, potentially resulting in more Americans receiving (dollar)250 payments every two weeks.

This will now apply to 400 Newark, New Jersey residents who will be paid for the next two years.

The second stanza of Newark’s guaranteed income pilot program has begun.

With a group of 30 residents, the first phase began earlier this year.

City officials have been trying to expand the program since May.

According to a statement released by the city, the expanded program in Newark will be tested in two ways: half of those who participate will receive (dollar)250 biweekly, while the other half will receive two (dollar)3,000 payments each year.

That means eligible residents will receive a total of (dollar)12,000 per year, or (dollar)6,000 per year.

The growth comes as cities and states try out universal basic income (UBI), which is a set of recurring payments provided by the government to individuals.

In July, the city opened an online portal with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research to allow up to 1,200 residents to apply.

The following criteria were used to select residents:

For a four-person family, the federal poverty line is $26,200.

After receiving over 1,200 applications, the portal was shut down two hours after it opened.

The city’s two-year research study provides residents with a guaranteed income is known as “The Newark Movement for Economic Equity.”

“The Newark Movement for Economic Equity has already raised (dollar)6.2 million from a mix of private and public funds from the American Rescue Plan,” said Kevin Callaghan, Newark’s philanthropic liaison.

“This is a model public-private partnership that demonstrates philanthropy’s catalytic impact when it is flexible and responsive to the community and broader stakeholder community.”

Following the two-year period of recurring payments, the city intends to analyze the data in order to influence policy changes at the state and federal levels.

The Newark Sun has inquired about when the selected residents will receive their funds, as well as more details about the pilot program.

