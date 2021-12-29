Do you qualify for the Cola Social Security increase in 2022? (dollar)2,753 per month checks are coming in just ONE DAY – do you qualify?

In January 2022, about 72 million Americans will see a 5.9% increase in their Cola payments, with some recipients receiving increases in as little as a few days and couples eligible for more than (dollar)2,700 per month.

From the beginning of 2022, the average cost of living allowance – or Cola as it is commonly known – will increase by (dollar)92 per month.

However, according to CNBC, the exact amount for each recipient varies.

The 5.9% increase will benefit Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients as well, with average monthly payments rising from (dollar)1,282 to (dollar)1,358 a month – an increase of (dollar)76.

The massive increase is due to a spike in inflation as the economy tries to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal benefit will now be at its highest level since 1982 as a result of the increase.

The average monthly Social Security payment for a retired worker is expected to be (dollar)1,657 next year.

Benefits for a typical couple would increase by (dollar)154 to (dollar)2,753 per month.

About 1 in 5 Americans’ household budgets are influenced by Coca-Cola.

There are nearly 70 million people in this group, which includes Social Security recipients, disabled veterans, and federal retirees.

When did COLA get started?

When legislation was passed in 1973, cost-of-living adjustments started.

According to the Social Security Administration, COLAs will be used to keep Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits up to date with inflation rates.

What is the average time it takes to receive benefits?

Every year, tens of millions of elderly and disabled people in the United States receive Social Security benefits.

Social Security benefits are divided into three categories: retirement, survivor, and disability.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) typically takes about six weeks to process your application and begin providing benefits.

However, for a variety of reasons, this time period may vary.

COLA increases for retirees in January

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced in October that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will rise by 5.9% in January.

It means that a retired worker’s monthly check will rise by (dollar)92 in 2022, from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657.

In the meantime, a typical couple’s benefits will increase by (dollar)154 per month, from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753.

Social Security claimants are usually notified of their new benefit amount by mail beginning in early December.

For the year 2022, the following is a list of benefits.

A benefit payment schedule for 2022 shows when you can expect yours.

Benefits from Social Security will be released on a schedule based on the claimant’s birth date…

