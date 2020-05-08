Doctor of Nigeria’s First COVID-19 Case Shares Her “Scary” Experience via Instagram

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Dr. Amarachukwu Allison shared how scared she was when she examined the Italian patient who turned out to be Nigeria’s first coronavirus case.

In an interview via Instagram, Dr. Allison talked about how she met the Italian man who walked into her consulting room in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria in February. He was complaining of fever, headache, and fatigue, so immediately suspected what his ailment was.

ALSO READ: COVID-18 UPDATE: Patients with Severe Vitamin D Deficiency are More Likely to Have Major Coronavirus Complications