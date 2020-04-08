Does the corona crisis mark the “peak oil”? (neues-deutschland.de)

The demand for oil increases year by year. Exceptions to this rule were extremely rare. A global financial and economic crisis was needed in 2009 for demand to decrease slightly. At the same time, it is also clear that oil consumption must decrease if humanity wants to stop global warming. The question is therefore not whether, but when the peak of production and demand, the “peak oil”, will be reached. In a study from 2018, the environmental think tank Carbon Tracker expected this to happen as early as 2023. Others assume that this peak will not be reached until the next or even the next decade. Could the corona crisis change that?

In fact, an unprecedented decline in oil consumption can be seen. In March this was ten million barrels (159 liters) less per day than a year ago, which corresponds to a minus of around ten percent. April is even expected to consume 20 million fewer barrels a day. The result is falling prices, exacerbated by a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. It is not clear whether this can be settled at the summit of the Opec countries plus Russia, which has been postponed to this Thursday. Especially since the third major player on the oil market, the USA, is not one of the party.

In any case, the price war no longer plays a role, says the investment bank Goldman Sachs: »This is irrelevant because of the large drop in demand. A coordinated cut in funding cannot possibly be achieved in good time. «In addition, the analysts expect that the oil industry will not return to its old growth path after the crisis: the crisis is likely to” permanently change the energy industry “and” postpone the debate on climate change ” .

Road traffic is crucial when it comes to oil consumption, because it accounts for half of the demand. Here, several factors already tend to decrease. Governments are using emission limits to make trucks and cars more efficient. At the same time, electric cars are becoming increasingly competitive because the cost of batteries is falling rapidly. The economic stimulus programs to be expected after the crisis could provide more support for the expansion of the electromobility infrastructure. The number of cars around the world could also decrease; sales have been falling since the record year 2017. Volkmar Denner, the head of the automotive supplier Bosch, already said in January: “It could well be that we have passed the peak of car production.” The largest car markets, that is, the USA, China and Europe, are saturated. Cities are trying to push the car back, and many young people don’t even get a driver’s license or rely on car sharing.

Oil demand is also coming under pressure in other areas. For example, the sale of oil heaters will be banned in many countries, in Germany from 2026. Many countries’ efforts to contain the plastic flood have reduced the petrochemical industry’s oil demand. Maritime shipping also wants to significantly reduce its emissions.

When it comes to air traffic, it is questionable how this will develop after the corona crisis, which is causing a substantial standstill. While this industry is responsible for only eight percent of oil demand, it has recently grown very quickly. That could change. “The longer we are at home, in the home office with teleconferences, the more people will ask: Do we really have to get on the plane?” Writes Mark Lewis from the French major bank BNP Paribas. Boeing chief David Calhoun also expects the aviation industry to look different after the crisis: “If the world emerges from the pandemic, the size of the market and the type of products that our customers want will likely be different.”

The fact that oil demand will decline in the long run could be the real reason for Saudi Arabia to increase production just now, which further drives the price down. Bernard Haykel, a professor of Middle East studies at Princeton University, sees this as a “fundamental change in strategy”. Since a global energy turnaround is inevitable, “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman desperately wants to cash in as long as the kingdom can still do that.” In normal times, falling prices would increase demand. In the meantime, however, this could indicate the opposite: that demand is falling permanently.