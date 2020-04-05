Dollar prices against the pound with the beginning of trading today 5-4

I wrote – Sherine Salah:

The exchange rate of the dollar against the pound stabilized in 11 banks, with the beginning of trading on Sunday, compared to its level last Thursday evening.

The price of the American currency was settled in Al-Ahly Bank of Egypt, and Egypt at 15.68 pounds for purchase, and 15.78 pounds for sale.

The dollar price maintained its level in Cairo, Construction and Housing Banks, the Suez Canal, Credit Agricole, Commercial International, Arab African, and Al-Baraka at 15.70 pounds for purchase, and 15.80 pounds for sale.

The price of the dollar in Alexandria Bank stood at 15.69 pounds for purchase, and 15.79 pounds for sale.

The price of the American currency remained in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank at 15.72 pounds for purchase, and 15.80 pounds for sale.