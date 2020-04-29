Dollar prices against the pound with the beginning of trading today, Wednesday 2

I wrote – Sherine Salah:

The exchange rate of the dollar against the pound stabilized in 11 banks, with the end of trading on Wednesday, compared to its level yesterday evening Tuesday.

The price of the American currency in Al-Ahly and Egypt banks stabilized at 15.68 pounds for purchase, and 15.78 pounds for sale.

The price of the dollar remained stable in the banks of Cairo, Construction and Housing, the Suez Canal, Credit Agricole, Commercial International, Arab African, and Al-Baraka at 15.70 pounds for purchase, and 15.80 pounds for sale.

The dollar price maintained its level in the Bank of Alexandria at 15.69 pounds for purchase, and 15.79 pounds for sale.

The purchase price of the American currency 3 piasters in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank fell to 15.70 pounds for purchase, while the selling price was stable at 15.80 pounds.