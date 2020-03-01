Dollar reached its all-time high in Colombia | THE UNIVERSAL

At 1:00 p.m., the dollar reached an average price of $ 3,539.83, which represented an increase of $ 32.72 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), which today stood at $ 3,507.11. The US currency reached a new all-time high in Colombia.

The currency opened the day with a price of $ 3,525, that is, it opened above what was the maximum price to date ($ 3,522) and its closing was $ 3,519.20, which was the minimum of the day.

The maximum price that was registered on the Set-Fx platform was $ 3,549.70. The amount negotiated during the day was US $ 1,524.67 million in 2,708 transactions.

A day after Wall Street registered its worst fall since 2011, fear of the spread of Covid-19 continued to hit the stock market.

European stock markets registered falls of more than 3%, while futures in the US indexes marked a similar day to Thursday.

In the case of the Asian squares, the Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai stock exchanges registered falls of more than 3%. As cases increase outside of China, risk aversion rises. The markets dawned with news such as the quarantine of 1,000 people in Germany, while Switzerland canceled the Geneva motor show.

“It’s a messy week,” Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank, told Bloomberg. “The complacency that had defined market behavior in recent weeks has disappeared, that’s for sure,” he added. Reuters calculations indicated that fear of the virus’s reach caused the stock markets to register their worst week since the financial crisis in 2008, after suffering a loss of value of US $ 5 billion.