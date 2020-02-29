Dollar rises to 20.07 pesos after Coronavirus arrives in Mexico

Economy
Latin American currencies and exchanges plummet due to fears of a global recession caused by the virus
Iris Gonzalez
The Juarez Journal
Friday, February 28, 2020 | 10:04
Juarez City.- The expansion of the coronavirus in the region impacted the price of the dollar, which reaches 20.07 pesos in banks this morning.
As for the Forex currency market, the sale is listed at 19.73 pesos.
According to the Investig.com financial site, Latin American currencies and exchanges plummeted on Friday amid fears of a global recession due to the expansion of the coronavirus that reached Mexico and Brazil.
