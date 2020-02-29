Infosurhoy

Dollar rises to 20.07 pesos after Coronavirus arrives in Mexico

Latin American currencies and exchanges plummet due to fears of a global recession caused by the virus

Iris Gonzalez
The Juarez Journal

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 10:04

Juarez City.- The expansion of the coronavirus in the region impacted the price of the dollar, which reaches 20.07 pesos in banks this morning.

As for the Forex currency market, the sale is listed at 19.73 pesos.

According to the Investig.com financial site, Latin American currencies and exchanges plummeted on Friday amid fears of a global recession due to the expansion of the coronavirus that reached Mexico and Brazil.

