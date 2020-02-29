Dollar scales to 3,456 soles and could continue to strengthen for another week | exchange rate | coronavirus | BCR | Economy

The dollar price climbed again at the end of this Friday, February 28, reaching 3.4560 soles, a price higher than the previous day when the exchange rate reached 3,435 soles, according to the latest report from the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCR).

This increase in the valuation of green ticket It is the highest since last March 8, 2016. That is, the dollar closed today in its record price of the last four years and turns up one week as an effect of the risks of the coronavirus in the world economy.

Projection

The strengthening of dollar It could last another week and only in mid-March could it moderate. According to the former minister of economy Alonso Segura “there are factors that could help to lower, such as the payment of taxes from companies and people. Then March could counterbalance a bit, ”he told La República.

It should be remembered that according to business expectations prepared by the BCR until January 31, 2020, economic analysts projected that the dollar will close this year at 3.35 soles. While the financial system and non-financial companies pointed to 3.35 soles and 3.37 soles respectively.

“It’s hard to say how long it will last (the hike) or how long it will get (the dollar price) because it is based a lot on the news that is seen from now on, (but) it is predictable that the dollar will remain strong, it will not be temporary, but will take a while and depends on the spread of the virus in other countries, ”says Segura.

Since the beginning of the year, the COVID 2019 It has expanded to several countries in Asia, Europe as well as in Brazil. According to official data, there are 53 nations that report proven cases. In total there would be 83 thousand 985 patients infected. While the death toll in China alone is 2,788 people.

Do youThe BCR could intervene? As explained by the economist, the Central Bank must make an analysis of the reasons for the increase. “If the change responds to fundamentals or temporary or speculative factors. If this is the case, the BCR has multiple mechanisms, from the sale or indexed instruments to simulate auctions. He will use them according to what he sees to reduce volatility and make it less marked, ”he said.