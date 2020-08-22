Domestic travel is biggest thing right now, authority in sector tells Boom Bust

The global travel sector has been battered by the Covid-19 outbreak, with 2020 becoming one of the worst years for the industry so far.

RT’s Boom Bust talks to Barry Choi, personal finance and travel expert, to find out if tourism could pick up this year or is everything going to shift to 2021 and even later.

“Everything depends on where you live,” he says, adding that “Regardless, where in the world you are, domestic travel is the biggest thing right now. Obviously mainly just because of border closures.”

According to the expert, the interesting thing is that a lot of countries around the world that reopened their borders early, saw a spike in Covid cases and had to reclose them.

So, other countries that are currently trying to decide what is the best course of action, will maybe “recalculate on 2021, focus on domestic travel and just hope for the best right now.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section