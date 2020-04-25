Don’t think 2020 is the valuation mantra for the SP 500’s Big Run

(Bloomberg) – At the end of the quietest week in two months for the S&P 500, it has become a little easier to see how bulls think about the valuation of the market. It’s more than ever about stopping by this year.

The benchmark is around 2,800 and trades 21 times the best analyst estimates for the 2020 result, a multiple of the highest end of the historical range. However, if you look a little further out, things calm down. Compared to the forecasts for 2021, the price-earnings ratio drops to 17, which is very close to the historical average of the last half century.

It is one of the many peculiarities of the coronavirus era that, given the choice between endless uncertainty and the belief that one day there will be a recovery, investors will face their fate with the latter. While skeptics ask how someone can write off a year like this, bulls are hoping that the recession will be temporary.

“The market doesn’t care about this year’s earnings,” said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “We will begin to see the market base itself based on next year’s profit forecasts as we can draw conclusions about the actual long-term valuation of a company.”

Forecasting profits and economic developments has never been more difficult. Businesses don’t know what to say. According to Wells Fargo Securities, a quarter of S&P 500 companies have withdrawn at least part of their full-year guidance. This also fits quite well to investors who have led the shares into the quietest week since mid-February due to the size of the daily movements.

After slashing their estimates again this week, analysts now expect S&P 500 companies to earn $ 133.10 a share in 2020, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence. This means that index trading is 21 times these expectations higher than at the market high in February.

Forget 2020 and place your hopes on the $ 164.70 profit forecast for next year. The price of stocks at these levels is very close to the average since 1970.

With this in mind, Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, says that not only did the stock market bottom out on March 23rd, but investors shouldn’t be surprised if the rally ended up up to 50% off that level reached. He focuses on what he calls “triple whammy stocks” – a cyclical 22-day bear market, a profit recession and an economic recession – and what that means for stock prices in the future.

“So much has been done to analyze the curve of the virus. We recommend that investors do the same with returns, ”Belski wrote to customers. “If we do this and focus less on the actual number of EPS for the first and second quarters on the stock market, we will see that the 12-month earnings trends that follow follow the traditional script.”

As the bears screech, there have been numerous instances in history where the market recovered when profits were in the tank. In the past seven decades, according to the Leuthold Group, based in Minneapolis, there has been only one case in which profits recovered before share prices. Take the financial crisis, for example. After the S&P 500 bottomed out in March 2009, the benchmark rose 67% at the end of the year, while earnings fell 30%.

All of this is a lesson of why taking the current earnings season may not be worth it, at least as far as stocks are concerned. The market’s first day response to results compared to analysts’ estimates was greater than usual last week. This week, they are smaller than usual, according to Credit Suisse.

While investors are comforting themselves with an expected profit comeback in 2021, nothing is certain. According to current forecasts, analysts see a recovery in profits of almost 24% next year after a 19% decline in 2020.

Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, says it is possible that the estimates for this year may have been lowered sufficiently, but she is more skeptical about next year’s numbers. S&P 500 companies are currently expected to make as much profit in 2021 as in 2019 when earnings were $ 165 per share.

“We are concerned that 2021 numbers must now be cut more aggressively,” said Calvasina. “In recent earnings calls, several companies have suggested that the economic recovery will be slow or uneven and that it may take some time for the US economy to return to pre-coronavirus levels.”

