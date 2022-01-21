Don’t throw away the IRS stimulus check letter; it contains vital information for millions of taxpayers.

Don’t toss out the IRS stimulus check letter; it contains important information that millions of taxpayers will find useful.

Millions of taxpayers will receive a CRUCIAL IRS letter soon, warning them not to throw away the stimulus check note.

Beginning January 24, taxpayers can begin filing their tax returns, and a W-2 form is one of the most important documents they’ll need.

Your employer will provide you with a W-2 form, which contains information about your taxes and income.

Employees are usually mailed or emailed copies of these forms by the end of January.

Taxpayers will start receiving Letter 6475, “Your Third Economic Impact Payment,” in late January, which contains information about the third stimulus checks that were distributed last year.

Keep the letter because “these letters can assist taxpayers, or their tax professional, in preparing their 2021 federal tax return,” according to the IRS.

The letter will detail how much stimulus money you received in 2021, including any “plus-up” payments.

The information will assist you in determining whether you are eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

This credit will cover the difference between the amount you were eligible for in the third stimulus check and the amount you received.

The letter, which will be important in order to receive any cashback when it comes time to file taxes for 2021, should be received by approximately 36 million families.

6419TH LETTER

The IRS began sending letter “6419” (for the child tax credit) in December and will continue to do so throughout this month.

The letter is expected to be delivered in an envelope labeled “Important Tax Document.”

This letter contains crucial information about the number of children who are eligible for tax credits and the total amount of tax credits that will be paid out in 2021.

Failure to file your taxes without the letters, according to experts, could cause a delay.

