Don’t throw away your stimulus check letter, which will allow you to claim (dollar)1,400 on your taxes, if you receive it this month.

Don’t throw away the stimulus check letter you received this month, which will allow you to claim (dollar)1,400 on your taxes.

OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS, BE SURE TO CHECK YOUR MAILBOX.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin issuing checks to those who are due additional stimulus funds.

Following the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the third round of Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was made between March and December 2021.

The IRS distributed (dollar)160 million in checks to adults, each worth up to (dollar)1,400, plus an additional (dollar)1,400 to dependents.

Letter 6475 will be mailed to those who received a third stimulus check in 2021.

This is the third time you’ll be checking your EIP.

Most eligible Americans have already received their full payments, but if you never received one and believe you are eligible, you will need Letter 6475 to file a recovery rebate claim on your 2021 tax returns.

According to the Handamp;R Block website, “having the wrong amount on your return could trigger a manual review.”

This could cause a weeks-long delay in receiving your refund.

If the IRS calculated your third payment based on your 2019 or 2020 taxes, but you earned less in 2021, you will need to provide documentation to claim the adjusted credit.

“The Economic Impact Payment letters include important information that can help people file their tax returns quickly and accurately,” the IRS said in a statement.

Personal information, such as your name and address, as well as the total amount sent in your third check, will be required to be proven.

Letter 1444-C, which shows the amount you were paid and how it was delivered, isn’t the documentation you’ll need for your 2021 return.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our live blog on stimulus checks…

You can find Letter 6475 in your IRS account if you didn’t receive it.

Create an IDme on the IRS website to get started.