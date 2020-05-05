DOOM Eternal Gets New Mod That Removes the Red Screen Tint When You’re Low on Health

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Fans of the DOOM franchise are happy with the release of DOOM Eternal, but many aren’t satisfied with one of the features of the game: the red screen tint that appears when the character is low on health.





ALSO READ: Monster Hunter World Iceborne is Deleting Old Save Files. Here’s How to Recover and Make them Iceborne Compatible.

However, a new mod has been released for the game, which removes this feature.

According to WCCFTech, the feature is deemed as the “most annoying” feature of the game since the red tint makes it hard to see the actions properly, which could be extremely disadvantageous when you’re in battle.

The new DOOM Eternal mod can now be downloaded on Nexus Mods.

This game mod comes a few days after another mod was released that brings noticeable visual improvements to the game known as Particle 9000 mod.

According to the news outlet, the particle mod improves the particle effects significantly, which increases both the duration and the number of the particle effects, all the while affecting the game’s performance minimally, between 1 to 5 FPS based on the scene.

“For this mod, I highly recommend disabling the in-game anti-aliasing as it greatly reduces the quality of particles and translucent effects like fire, smoke, etc. by adding large amounts of ghosting and blurriness,” the mod creator wrote.

A couple of videos showcasing the DOOM Eternal Particle 9000 mod have been published on YouTube.

These mods are not the only ones available for the title, as a few have been released over the first two months after the game was released to the public.

Read Also: Roblox Hacked by Bribed Insider

Meanwhile, the DOOM Eternal‘s soundtrack controversy is a hot topic between the fans of the game after the soundtrack was released a month after the game, but upon hearing it, fans were not happy with the sound mixing.

In a report by IGN, id’s lead audio engineer, Chad Mossholder, received some backlash from the fans due to the soundtrack’s poor sound mixing.

It all began in April when a Twitter user posted a video comparing the DOOM 2016 title to DOOM Eternal‘s soundtrack, showing how the latter’s mixing was less dynamic.

The game’s composer, Mick Gordon, replied to the Twitter user and said that he did not mix the soundtrack and “wouldn’t have done that” and would have mixed the soundtrack differently compared to what was released.

Besides, there was a supposed direct message from Gordon himself that indicates he won’t be working with id Software going forward.

DOOM Eternal and id’s Software’s executive producer Marty Stratton issued a public statement regarding their current relationship with Gordon, who won awards for his work on DOOM 2016.

In a public post on the game’s subreddit, Stratton said that the reason behind why Gordon didn’t fully mix the soundtrack was due to some complications on the production as well as a shifting deadline.

Apparently, Gordon asked for an extension for mid-April after agreeing with the contract of releasing the soundtrack by early March, but when April came, they “grew increasingly concerned” with Gordon’s delivery of the soundtrack on time.

Stratton also cleared the air and confirmed id wouldn’t be working with Gordon moving forward.

Read Also: Steam’s ‘Half-Life’ Gathered 141 Million Steam Users in April, Biggest Record Yet!