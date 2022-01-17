Double ‘(dollar)3,600 stimulus’ check payments could arrive NEXT MONTH, ahead of automatic (dollar)2,000 cash payments.

Update on the child tax credit: Double ‘(dollar)3,600 stimulus’ check payments may arrive NEXT MONTH, ahead of the automatic (dollar)2,000 cash payment.

MILLIONS of low-income families could see their child tax credit payments doubled next month.

After failing to pass Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation before the recess, parents are expected to miss out on checks this month.

According to Yahoo Finance, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared to speculate in December about the possibility of double payments if lawmakers passed a revised version of Build Back Better.

“If we get it done in January, we’ll talk to treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option,” she told reporters at the time.

“The president would like to see this progress.”

As soon as Congress reconvenes, he will make it a top priority.”

Child Tax Credit Increase

Families who qualified for the expanded Child Tax Credit but did not receive any monthly payments in 2021 can still claim the full amount on their 2021 tax returns.

Some families chose to forego monthly payments in favor of a lump sum payment or because they were concerned about owing money on their taxes.

When tax returns are filed next year, parents who didn’t receive advance Child Tax Credit payments could receive up to (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six.

That amount is up to (dollar)3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

You can also claim up to (dollar)3,600 if your baby was born in December.

According to the IRS, parents who give birth on December 31 can claim the tax credit for newborns as long as they meet the eligibility requirements.

If you received a child tax credit payment in 2021, look for a letter from the IRS this month if you haven’t already received one.

The letter will be numbered “6419,” and it will include important details such as the number of children who are eligible for tax credits and the total amount of tax credit payments received in 2021.

You should also be receiving another letter “6475” if you qualified for the third round of stimulus.

This letter will help you determine if you are eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

It’s possible that you’ll have to wait for a tax refund.

Families who have applied for and received child tax credit payments are at the top of the list for potential delays.

