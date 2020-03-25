Dow Jones Closes With Biggest Profit Since 1933 | NOW

The Wall Street stock market closes on Tuesday with a big profit. For example, the Dow Jones with the largest daily gain since 1933 closed nearly 11 percent higher (20,704 points). The big increases are likely to be related to a possible emergency package piloted by the United States Congress.

Not only the Dow Jones closed on Tuesday with a big profit. The S&P 500 also made a profit of 9.38 percent. The Nasdaq closed with a profit increase of 8.12 percent.

In recent days, the corona crisis has often led to negative records on the American stock exchange.

This is despite the decision of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to lower the main interest rate by 1 percentage point last Sunday to a bandwidth of 0 to 0.25 percent. In addition, the Fed further expanded the central bank system’s buyout program.

US President Doonald Trump is now trying to get a package of aid worth $ 1,800 billion (over $ 1,668 billion) approved by Congress.

