Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S P500: Fed Aid Drives US Stock Exchanges

new York Fed’s new multi-billion dollar economic aids backed Wall Street rates ahead of the long Easter weekend. The standard value index Dow Jones closed on Thursday 1.2 percent higher at 23,719 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.8 percent to 8153 points. The broad S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent to 2,789 points. For the S&P, it was the largest weekly percentage gain since 1974.

Faced with bleak prospects for the US job market, the central bank is once again jumping into the troubled economy in the coronavirus crisis and launching a program worth $ 2.3 trillion for companies, states and counties.

Fed chief Jerome Powell assured that the central bank could keep the economy afloat for as long as necessary: ​​There are no time limits for this. “The Federal Reserve and the United States government are ready to make extreme efforts to support the economy, and this has far exceeded my expectations,” said Dev Kantesaria, founder and portfolio manager of Valley Forge Capital Management hedge fund.

The money injections also outshone the ongoing wave of unemployment claims. Last week alone, 6.6 million citizens applied for government support.

The central bank’s programs include the purchase of short-term municipal bonds by the Fed. She also runs a loan program for small and medium-sized companies. In addition, several existing loan programs are being expanded.

Investors comforted themselves that the Fed was backing them, said Dan Russo, market strategist at Chaikin Analytics. Despite the recent recovery, the Dow is still far from its record high of around 29,569 points in mid-February.

No stabilization of the US stock exchanges: “Down risks greater than up opportunities”

Investors in Europe were also encouraged by the hope of containing the coronavirus pandemic. Of the Dax gained 2.2 percent to 10,565 points, the EuroStoxx50 gained around one and a half percent.

The mood on the stock exchanges is still very changeable, “but the signs that the virus curve is continuing to flatten in the worst affected countries are very positive,” said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiCorp.

The focus was also on the meeting of the oil producing countries grouped together in Opec + to plan a drastic reduction in the production volume for the coming months. The move is inevitable because both the corona crisis and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia have been weighing on the oil price for weeks.

Focus on individual values

This Thursday, oil prices lost their initial profits again and fell slightly, so that the shares of the oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil also lost almost two percent each. The current cuts in funding do not seem to go far enough for investors, said Börsianer.

In the US single stocks, Walt Disney stood out with an increase of around 3.4 percent. Entertainment company Disney +’s new streaming service broke the 50 million subscriber mark worldwide. The growth is impressive, said JP Morgan analysts.

Bank stocks were also in demand. JPMorgan’s papers at the top of the Dow skyrocketed by around nine percent. Outside of the leading US index, Citigroup shares rose by a good seven percent and Wells Fargo shares by 9.6 percent.

On the foreign exchange market, the euro benefited from the general weakness of the dollar as a result of the Fed’s new loan programs and was recently quoted at $ 1.0930. The European Central Bank set the reference rate at $ 1.0867 (Wednesday: 1.0871). The dollar thus cost 0.9202 (0.9199) euros. Trend-setting ten-year US bonds rose by 16/32 points to 107 12/32 points in a shortened trade and returned 0.72 percent.

