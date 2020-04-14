Drag and Drop Files Between Samsung Phones and Windows 10 PCs Now! Here’s How To Do It

Microsoft and Samsung have been working closely for several years now. The applications of the Redmond giant has also been pre-installed on Samsung smartphones. At the same time, the work between the development teams of the two companies makes it easier to manage and operate significant operations between Windows 10 and Samsung smartphones.

To underline the fruitful partnership work between the two giants, Microsoft announces a critical function: the drag & drop of files between Samsung smartphones and PCs with Windows 10. The latest Windows 10 insider build allows you to surely drag and drop files wirelessly to and from any supported Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy S10 or S20, as spotted by SamMobile.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Begins Testing ‘Your Phone’ App On Windows 10 That Casts Your Phone To PC

Microsoft has already started making it simpler to work among Android/Samsung gadgets and PCs. The arrival of the ‘Drag & Drop’ feature amplifies the work done by owning a Samsung smartphone and a PC with the latest Microsoft OS. The United States company declares that all types of files are supported and that it is based on the latest version of the Microsoft Your Phone application.

Last month, it delivered copy-pasting from Windows 10 to Samsung phones, and it already allows notifications and even answer calls from any Android phone. Third-party apps have supported similar capabilities for years, including Microsoft’s ActiveSync for Windows Mobile. But this new feature will make it easier for mainstream users.

Drag & drop requires the latest Link To Windows 1.5 or higher application and the newest insider version of Windows 10. Obviously, there is no need for a cable connection between the smartphone and the PC, but both are under the same Wi-Fi network. However, provider calls for Samsung’s Link to Windows 1.5, are not necessarily supported on all Galaxy devices.

ALSO READ: Is Google’s Version of Airdrop Actually Reliable?

Support is valid for all Samsung Galaxy series smartphones. To drag and drop from a PC, simply open the Microsoft Your Phone application, navigate in the Gallery application, or manage the files and, from there, start transferring the files of your interest. Warning, though: minimizing the icon window app causes blocking of the file transfer.

In case you want to transfer files from your PC to a Samsung Galaxy series smartphone, you need to select the files and drag them into the Microsoft Your Phone app. Here the mouse cursor will show the text “Copy” when it will be possible to copy – in fact – the files inside the smartphone. These will be transferred to the ‘Downloads’ folder of the smartphone.

Transfers are also restricted to 100 files, so sending a big batch of photographs from your cellphone to PC also won’t be absolutely seamless.

The function should already be available from now on at the Play Store badge below; otherwise, you can download the APK here.

Still, you can think of dozens of ways this selection will make your life less of a hassle, considering some of you have a Galaxy S10 and Windows PC. As mentioned, the function is only out on the modern-day Windows 10 Insider build for now; however, it ought to roll out to everyone in the next widespread release.