Dropbox publishes first net income with increasing demand for cloud software

(Bloomberg) – Dropbox Inc. reported its first net profit in a quarter in which demand for cloud software was supported by the relocation from home.

First quarter earnings were $ 39.3 million, or 9 cents a share, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement on Thursday. Revenue increased 18% to $ 455 million. Analysts had expected an average net loss of 3 cents and sales of $ 452.2 million. According to Bloomberg, Dropbox has exceeded analysts’ sales and earnings estimates every quarter since going public in March 2018.

The milestone completes Dropbox’s years of work to cut costs and attract paying customers for its software that enables users to synchronize and share files over the Internet. The demand for Dropbox services also increased as corona virus locks forced employees to work from home, creating a greater need for cloud services to help employees collaborate and share files between offices and offices Home computers revealed.

“Our customers are contacting Dropbox for help with this transition to remote work,” said Drew Houston, chief executive officer, in an interview. “We have certainly seen record test volumes, we have seen an increase in direct purchases, we have seen an increase in engagement.” However, he added that there is some uncertainty about whether it will last. “We are aware of the macroeconomic environment and the unpredictability that the second half of the year can bring.”

According to Dropbox, the number of paying customers rose from 13.2 million in the previous year to 14.6 million in the reporting period.

The company’s shares, which closed at $ 21.89 in regular New York trading, rose to $ 23.60 after the report. The share gained 22% this year.

Dropbox has slowed its hiring rate, but is still trying to fill certain roles, Houston said. The company has already been more conservative in terms of costs and doesn’t need to do anything “dramatic” but wants to keep an eye on the situation, he said.

“We have a lot of tailwind, but anything that gets our customers in trouble could be reflected in our business,” he said.

