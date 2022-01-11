Due to a chip shortage, Volkswagen sales in China will drop 14% in 2021.

In 2021, Volkswagen sales in China will drop 14% due to a chip shortage.

In China, the world’s largest auto market, the company hopes to increase sales by 15% this year.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to an official on Tuesday, Volkswagen’s vehicle sales in China fell 14% in 2021 as a result of a global chip shortage.

Volkswagen Group China CEO Stephan Wollenstein stated in a presentation that the company sold approximately 3.3 million vehicles in China last year.

If supply conditions improve, the company hopes to increase sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, by 15% this year.

Due to the omicron variant outbreak, Volkswagen recently shut down its vehicle manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on global supply chains and sparked a semiconductor shortage around the world, which is expected to persist in the medium term.

According to Goldman Sachs, a US multinational investment bank and financial services company, the semiconductor shortage crisis affects a total of 169 industries in some way.