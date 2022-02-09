Due to a shortage of baby formula, mothers are forced to travel up to three hours away because stores are out of stock.

AN EXTREMELY LIMITED SUPPLY OF BABY FORMULA has left families scrambling to feed their children, with some mothers having to travel several hours away.

Jennifer Hood needs to purchase a special formula for her eight-and-a-half-month-old daughter, who is allergic to cow’s milk and cannot tolerate breast milk.

When a recent order for the formula was delayed by more than a month, she drove two and a half hours to locate it, according to CNN.

Jennifer also mentioned that the store only had a couple of cans of the formula.

Meanwhile, Loan Nguyen, a mother of premature twins, said she goes to Walmart, Target, and CVS every day to check for the product, only to find it out of stock or on back order.

“It’s frustrating and terrifying,” she told CNN.

“I’ve been looking for it for three hours in towns three hours away from where I live.”

Why can’t I simply go to a store and purchase formula?”

Many concerned parents have recently taken to Twitter to express their concerns about the baby formula shortage.

“C just came up to me and handed me a jar of dirt and said ‘I made some baby formula since the store is out so don’t worry mom,'” one mother shared with her daughter.

“I didn’t want her to see me worried about the formula shortage because her heart is so precious.”

Due to supply chain issues, retailers across the United States have struggled to keep shelves fully stocked.

Everything from cream cheese to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos has been affected.

Infant formula inventories were down 17% in mid-January compared to mid-February 2020, according to market research firm IRI.

Some baby formula items were still in stock when The Sun checked the major retailers’ websites today, while others were sold out.

This, however, will most likely differ depending on the location.

WIC Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) households are typically limited to certain brands of formula as well.

As a result, any shortage could exacerbate the hardships already experienced by families.

Walgreens, which warned customers about isolated shortages in November, told CNN that inventory is still tight.

Meanwhile, Amazon said it’s working with vendors to restock formula, and Walmart blamed shortages on manufacturers’ capacity issues.

WIC is run by the US Department of Agriculture, and its Food and Nutrition Service has met with infant formula manufacturers to discuss the problems.

The Infant Nutrition Council of America, whose members include formula behemoths Abbott Nutrition, Reckitt Benckiser, and Gerber Products Company, has stated that it is working to ensure availability and access as soon as possible…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.