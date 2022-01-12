Due to an IRS tax credit, millions of Americans could receive an automatic (dollar)3,600 lump sum… see if you qualify.

When tax returns are filed this year, millions of Americans could pocket up to $3,600 per child.

Families who chose not to receive advance payments for their child tax credit will receive the full amount in the coming months.

After the expanded program was rolled out in July, most parents will have received six monthly payments worth up to (dollar)300 per child.

Last year, President Biden increased the amount from (dollar)2,000 to (dollar)3,600 for a limited time.

When filing their tax returns, families with children aged six to seventeen can receive up to (dollar)3,000 per child.

Americans may have opted out of advance checks because they wanted the money in one lump sum to pay for a vacation or a car.

Parents may have also been concerned about having to repay some of their funds.

The child tax credit was an early payment of estimated cash for 2021, which meant it was heavily reliant on your household size and income in 2020 or 2019.

Lower-income parents, on the other hand, were shielded from potential overpayments by lawmakers.

Following Democratic senator Joe Manchin’s announcement that he couldn’t support the president’s Build Back Better legislation, no child tax credit payments are expected to be made soon.

Officials at the White House, on the other hand, are said to be working on plans to assist families.

According to BGR, Press Secretary Jen Psaki speculated that if families miss payments, a larger check might be sent in February.

“If we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about the possibility of making double payments in February,” she said.

According to analysts, passing legislation through Congress in 2022 may be more difficult due to the fact that it is an election year, and Republicans may not have much incentive to give Biden any “wins.”

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a warning to Americans not to throw away a letter that will assist them in receiving their full tax credits.

The letter is expected to be delivered in an envelope labeled “Important Tax Document.”

“To assist taxpayers in reconciling and receiving all of the 2021 child tax credits to which they are entitled, the IRS began sending Letter 6419, 2021 advance CTC, late December 2021 and will continue into January,” according to the IRS.

“The total amount of advance child tax credit payments taxpayers received in 2021, as well as the number of qualifying children used to calculate the advance payments, are included in this letter.”

“This letter, as well as any other IRS letters about advance child tax credit payments, should be kept with tax records.”

