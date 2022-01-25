Due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines has extended the suspension of flights.

Turkish Airlines has extended its flight cancellations due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul.

Due to adverse weather conditions, Istanbul Airport will not reopen until 1 p.m. local time.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul, Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines has halted flights to and from the city until Wednesday midnight (GMT 2100).

On Twitter, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, Yahya Ustun, said, “Authorities continue to work to make our airports and transportation routes ready for our flights.”

All flights from the airport had previously been canceled until 4 p.m. by the state-owned airline.

Tuesday (13:00 UTC).

Istanbul Airport, one of Europe’s busiest airports, has also pushed back its reopening from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(1000 GMT) in the midst of inclement weather