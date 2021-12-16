Due to increased crude and gasoline demand in the United States, oil prices are rising.

Because of increased crude and gasoline demand in the United States, oil prices are rising.

In the week ending December 15, commercial crude oil stocks in the United States fell by 4.6 million barrels.

10, outperforming expectations of a 2.6 million barrel drop.

The greater-than-expected drop in US crude stocks on Thursday helped to boost global oil prices.

At 0630 GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)74.65 per barrel, up 1.04 percent from the previous session’s closing price of (dollar)73.88.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)71.72 per barrel, up 1.19 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)70.87 per barrel.

In the week ending December 3, commercial crude oil stocks in the United States totaled 428.3 million barrels.

10, with a 1.1 percent drop from the previous week, or 4.6 million barrels, versus a market expectation of a 2.6 million-barrel drop.

Last week, gasoline stocks in the US fell by 0.3 percent, or 700,000 barrels, to 218.6 million barrels.

Despite an increase in Covid-19 cases, a drop in crude and gasoline inventories in the United States indicates strong demand.