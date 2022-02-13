Due to rule changes, you may not have to repay overpaid unemployment benefits.

THOUSANDS of people have received notices that they were overpaid while unemployed.

However, owing to a rule change, you may not be required to return the funds.

Unemployment claims were at an all-time high during the pandemic due to the large number of layoffs.

However, the federal program was overburdened with work and underfunded.

“A significant number of state errors and inaccuracies” were made, according to Labor Department guidance.

When applying for benefits, some applicants made unintentional errors.

As a result, many people were overpaid, and some states are now seeking reimbursement.

You may have already received a letter asking you to return the funds if you live in Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, or Ohio, for example.

However, this is money that households have likely already spent and may not have available to return to the state.

That is why the US Department of Labor allows waivers to relieve claimants who are not at fault of the overpayment burden.

It is up to the states to decide whether or not to use the waivers.

If you receive a letter notifying you of an overpayment, the first thing you should do is call the phone number listed on the notice.

By calling, you will be able to obtain more information and gain a better understanding of your situation.

You have four options once you’ve determined your situation.

The first is to pay back your unemployment benefits and move on.

The second option is to make a legal argument.

“If you have a basis to contest the determination of overpayment, you can contest the decision, which requires a timely appeal of the decision or conclusion of overpayment,” said Ron Zambrano, employment litigation chair at West Coast Trial Lawyers, to US News.

“This leads to an administrative law judge hearing at the local office.”

The third option is to explain your situation to them.

You won’t be able to repay the state if you don’t have the funds.

“You can also appeal the decision and say you just don’t have the money,” Mr Zambrano told US News.

Finally, you can submit an overpayment waiver.

The rules for submitting your waiver will differ from state to state.

As a result, you should contact your local unemployment office.

The Sun explains how to earn (dollar)200 in under two hours.

Daniella Flores also tells The Sun how she earns $4,000 a month from side hustles and only works 10 hours a week.

Send us an email at [email protected] or fill out the form below.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.