Due to supply issues and demand concerns from omicron, oil has been retreating for quite some time.

Oil falls due to supply issues and demand concerns from omicron.

Oil flow from northern Iraq to Ceyhan, Turkiye’s southern port, has resumed.

ANKARA (Ankara)

After reaching new all-time highs on Wednesday, global oil prices retreated slightly on Thursday.

Short-term global supply disruptions pushed international benchmark Brent crude to a high of (dollar)89.17 on Wednesday.

Brent was trading at (dollar)88.30 per barrel at 0557 GMT on Thursday, down 0.15 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)88.44 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at (dollar)85.92 per barrel, down 1.19 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)86.96 per barrel.

Short-term supply disruptions were resolved, resulting in the resumption of a 1,876-kilometer-long key pipeline that transports crude oil from northern Iraq to Turkiye’s southern port of Ceyhan.

An explosion late Tuesday knocked the pipeline offline for “unknown” reasons.

Turkiye’s state pipeline operator BOTAS said on Wednesday that it reopened after “all necessary measures” were taken and the fire was put out.

Yemen’s Houthi group attacked oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this week, threatening regional oil supply.

Another threat to supply chains emerged when Russia, Ukraine, and NATO increased military exercises in response to rising tensions in recent weeks, with Kyiv openly accusing Moscow of plotting an invasion.

Meanwhile, OPEC producers are struggling to meet their monthly quotas under the OPEC(plus) deal with Russia and its allies to add 400,000 barrels per day.

The increasing number of daily omicron cases in major economies is limiting upward price movements by raising the possibility of stricter measures being implemented.