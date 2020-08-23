DWP launches £60,000 coronavirus grants for disabled people who cannot return to work

Thousands of disabled workers who are unable to return to the office can now claim a £60,000 grant to help them work from home.

The Department for Work and Pensions has launched a new non-repayable coronavirus grant for those who are extremely vulnerable, have severe mental health conditions or are physically disabled.

It said applications for the grants will be fast-tracked for those with severe health conditions.

The grant is part of the Access to Work scheme which has been extended for the first time due to the coronavirus crisis.

Those with a disability will be able to use the cash to buy specialist equipment, such as a screen reader, video remote interpreting, or support worker services, to enable them to do their job from home.

Previously, the cash could only be used for support in the workplace or transport purposes.

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Justin Tomlinson said: “In these unprecedented times, it is absolutely right that we continue to support disabled people to pursue employment without barriers.

“This extension of funding and support will help to protect thousands of jobs which provide vital independence allowing disabled people to reach their full potential.”

Disabled workers will be able to claim financial support for taxi fares and public transport costs if they are unable to travel by bus or train.

Those working from home will be able to apply for special equipment to support them.

If you are anxious about returning to work and need support, you can also get mental health support through Access to Work with a tailored package of support for up to nine months.

The Access to Work scheme pays grants of up to £60,000 a year per person to help disabled workers stay in their jobs. Examples of what you can use the cash for include:

You can apply for funding either online at gov.uk/access-to-work or over the phone on 0800 121 7479.

People considered to be “extremely clinically vulnerable”, such as if they have a respiratory or heart condition, can ask to have their claims fast-tracked.

This means their cash will be made available within 10 days.

You must earn at least the national minimum wage to apply if you’re employed, or make at least £6,136 a year if you’re self-employed.

Those on Universal Credit, jobseeker’s allowance, and income support can still get help from Access to Work if they work more than one hour a week.

But those on employment and support allowance can only get help from Access to Work if their work coach agrees to it and they work less than 16 hours a week earning under £140 a week.