E China province bolsters technological innovation in cultural enterprises

East China’s Jiangsu Province has announced 10 measures to speed up the technological innovation in culture-related businesses, according to local authorities.

Jiangsu will support the applications of key technologies including 5G, artificial intelligence and big data in the cultural industry, and issuing preferential policies for technological cultural programs, according to a policy released by the province Thursday.

The new policies encourage cultural enterprises to set up research and development centers in fields including digital films, online games and digital music, actively fostering the new growth engine of the industry.

Theater performances, films and television shows are encouraged to be produced with digital techniques, said the policy.

The province will provide assistance to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises lower their financing costs during the epidemic, it added.

According to the policies, the value of new loans granted to small and micro enterprises in 2020 shall not be less than that of the same period last year, and loans to epidemic-hit technological cultural enterprises shall not be suspended or withdrawn.

In recent years, Jiangsu has vigorously promoted the in-depth integration of culture and technology, launching nearly 400 provincial technological culture programs with social investment totaling 6.4 billion yuan (about 924 million U.S. dollars).