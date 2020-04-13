E-commerce booms in Tibet’s agricultural, pastoral areas

Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has been making efforts to boost e-commerce in its agricultural and pastoral areas, according to the local poverty alleviation office.

Tibet has set up hundreds of e-commerce service centers in its villages, towns and counties to help form an e-commerce service network and help locals get jobs or start up their own businesses.

Thanks to these efforts, the total revenue of online sales in these areas had reached over 200 million yuan (about 28.4 million U.S. dollars) in 2019.

“We can sell local specialties such as dried yak meat and curd to customers via livestreaming,” said Samten, a herdsman who lives in Zaxoi Village in Lhasa, capital of Tibet.

Samten added that the spike in online sales in Tibet was due to the Internet and logistics coverage in nearly all the villages.

At present, major China’s express giants including SF Express and JD.com have set up branches in Lhasa and other cities, while more couriers have entered counties and villages across the region, benefiting more local farmers and herdsmen.