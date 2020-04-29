EA Prepares for Battlefield 6 For Its Release in 2021; Stop Both Support for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 And Battlefield 5

Game developer EA is now moving on to creating the next Battlefield 6 game scheduled for 2021. This ends the Starwars: Battlefront 2 support, which many believe to be in the best condition already.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will always have a place in our hearts, given the initial controversy about its microtransactions as well as the fully fleshed out game that it is now. The support that Battlefront 2 is no longer going to be supported by the developers because there is nothing wrong with its gameplay anymore.

The game has gotten a lot of flack because of the microtransactions; due to the outrage, EA has decided to remove it entirely from the game not to make it pay-to-win. Despite the best efforts of EA fixing the game to the best that it could be, still, a lot of players did not get to enjoy the game due to the old wounds of microtransactions.

It’s a shame for Star Wars fans and EA’s roster in general. All of that is in the past now, and EA is looking forward to producing its next game, Battlefield 6 slated to be released next year.

Battle on Scarif will be the final addition to the game’s expansive world, bringing the Rogue One-inspired map to Instant Action as well as Supremacy modes. Not just that, Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, as well as the Death Star 2 can be played on both modes.

They also updated Rey, Kylo Ren, and Emperor Palpatine in their The Rise of Skywalker attire, which is a welcome addition to the roster.

The full details of the update are explained in the developer’s final blog, which you can see here.

The news came after just a few days when DICE said that the next update for Battlefield 5 slated for release this June would also be the final one, which means that both Starwars: Battlefront 2and Battlefield 5 teams are going to be done and can focus on DICE’s massively multiplayer shooter this summer.

There were talks that DICE is already working on a new Battlefield game in which EA has hinted that it would be out next Christmas–due to the news about the final updates for both games, that alone seemed to confirm the speculation and put it to bed.

Battlefield 6 might not be the name of the next Battlefield game since this part is just speculation. However, it will be interesting to see what direction they take. From Battlefield 5‘s less than stellar reception by gamers, many assume that the next installment might go for Bad Company 3. We’ll have to wait and see for more hints and clues until the slated release next year and see if it’s the game we all want.

