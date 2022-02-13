Earned income tax credits explained by state – can you get an extra (dollar)6,700?

State-by-state breakdown of earned income tax credits – could you save up to (dollar)6,700?

Millions of low-income Americans benefit from the federal earned income tax credit, but many states also have their own.

The amount you can receive is determined by your income and whether or not you have children, with the state credit typically being a percentage of the federal credit.

The EITC, which has been available since 1975, is said to be the federal government’s largest refundable tax credit.

Nearly 25 million eligible workers and families received more than (dollar)60 billion in federal EITC benefits last year.

The maximum federal credit for workers without children was previously valued at (dollar)538, but for the 2021 tax year, it has nearly tripled to (dollar)1,502.

For the first time, it was made available to younger and older workers without dependent children as part of the expansion.

Workers aged 19 to 24 as well as those aged 65 and up are eligible.

Working families, on the other hand, can get even more depending on the number of children they have, with up to (dollar)6,728 available per family.

The states and cities that offer a state earned income tax credit, as well as the amount you can get in the 2021 tax year, are listed below.

Our guide will show you the income limits.

If you qualify for the maximum federal credit and receive a state credit worth 100%, you can expect to receive an additional (dollar)6,728 per year.

In all states except Delaware, Hawaii, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Virginia, state EITCs are refundable, just like the federal credit.

Missouri and Washington both passed state EITC legislation in 2021 that will go into effect in 2023.

North Carolina, on the other hand, abolished the EITC in 2014.

A total of 17 million more workers are expected to qualify as a result of the federal EITC expansion.

You must file tax returns for both the federal and state ones.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting federal income tax returns on January 24, with the April 18 deadline for the majority of taxpayers.

