East China province encourages domestic sales of exports amid pandemic

East China’s Jiangsu Province will boost support for the sales of goods originally produced for export in the domestic market, said a circular released by the provincial government.

According to the circular, Jiangsu will take 12 new measures, including streamlining certification process for domestic sale of those products and reduce certification fees, to promote integrated development of domestic and foreign trade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province will encourage foreign trade companies to make products for the domestic market in accordance with international standards, and support such firms to start online sales, the circular said.

Export products will also be introduced in shopping malls, supermarkets, wholesale markets and streets in a bid to help foreign trade companies reduce inventory and recoup funds, according to the circular.

In the first half of this year, Jiangsu saw its foreign trade decrease by 2.8 percent year on year to 2 trillion yuan (about 289 billion U.S. dollars).