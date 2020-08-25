Eat Natural recalls fruit and nut bars over fears they’ve got salmonella in them

FRUIT and nut bar brand Eat Natural is recalling some of its products as they may contain traces of salmonella.

Customers with the Eat Natural Brazil nut and sultana range of bars, including multipacks, are being told not to eat them.

The Brazil nuts are believed to be the source of the potential salmonella, the Food Standards Agency said.

In a statement published on its website, it said: “Eat Natural have decided to withdraw and recall this product due to the possible presence of salmonella, originating from a third-party supply of the ingredient. Do not eat this product.

“Instead:

• Check if you have bought the affected best before date(s) of the brazil & sultana with peanuts and almonds bars

• You can do this by taking a picture of this notice or writing down the best before date(s) for reference at home

• Return the product(s) to the store of purchase for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”

The bars that are affected weigh 35g and 50g and are also some multipacks, including the 4 x 35g packs, 3 x 50g packs, the 12 x 50g counter packs and 20 x 50g assorted mix pack.

The best before end dates you need to look out for are August, September, October, November and December 2020 and January, February, March, April, May and June 2021.

The three packs cost around £2 each while individual bars cost around 85p each.

Eat Natural bars are stocked in various supermarkets and high street stores, so make sure you check the date on your bar if you’ve bought one recently.

No other bars are believed to be affected.

Salmonella can trigger severe gastrointestinal problems, including diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, as well as a fever.

It’s caused by bacteria that lives in the gut of birds and animals, and makes humans sick if its consumed.

Poisoning can affect anyone but the affects can be more severe in the very young, elderly or those in hospital.

Symptoms usually show up between six hours and three days of eating something with salmonella in it and can last several days.

Praveen Vijh, co-founder of Eat Natural, said: “We are working closely with the relevant authorities, retailers and with our consumers to ensure that all brazil and sultana with peanuts and almonds bars are recalled from shelves immediately.

“Our bars are heat treated and this diminishes the likelihood of contamination, but we are taking this matter extremely seriously and taking all steps possible, even though at this stage the notification is very much a precautionary measure.

“This is an isolated incident related to some batches of Brazil nuts and does not affect any of our other bars or cereal products in any way.”

Other recalls to look out for include Lidl recalling these muesli bars due to a salmonella risk.

Two chicken dishes from Iceland also were recalled recently over fears they also contain salmonella.

Primula cheese sold in all major supermarkets has also been recalled because it may contain a bacteria that could cause paralysis.