Eat Out to Help Out restaurants: The full list of food chains taking part in the scheme

THERE are just four more days that Brits can enjoy half price meals at participating pubs, restaurants and cafes thanks to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The government is paying for half the bill, up to £10 per head, for your meal and any soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays until August 31.

The Eat Out to Help Out incentive aims to get Brits spending to boost the economy and save jobs in the hospitality sector, which has suffered significantly due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It’s part of a wider £30billion package to help the country’s finances recover as businesses navigate new Covid-19 challenges.

Before offering Eat Out to Help Out discounts, eateries must register with the scheme, which is open to all businesses that have a dine-in area.

This includes big high street chains as well as independent food outlets, which are also benefiting from a VAT cut from 20 per cent to 5 per cent.

The discount can also be used on top of other promotions so it will knock some serious cash off bills this summer.

But note that it’s only available when you’re eating in; you can’t use the offer on takeaway orders.

As of August 3 when the scheme launched, a whopping 72,000 restaurants had signed up to the incentive, according to HMRC.

Below are the major food and pub chains that have already registered to the scheme or promised that they will be taking part.

All Bar One

All Bar One, which has 52 bars across the UK, has signed up to the discount scheme.

Ask Italian

Italian food fans might want to pop by Ask Italian as the chain has also signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out offer.

Bakers + Baristas

If you have a big sweet tooth, you’ll be pleased to know that the bakery chain with its 63 branches has registered with the scheme.

Bar + Block

As well as offering 50 per cent off, Bar + Block has scrapped the £10 per head limit.

Bar + Grills

Bar + Grills, which has eight restaurants across the UK, will also be taking part in the discount scheme.

Beefeater

Beefeater customers will also be able to enjoy discounted meals in August.

Bella Italia

Bella Italia is offering the 50 per cent discount in all of its re-opened restaurants – it applies to the main, kids and set menus.

Benugo

The cafe and restaurant chain will offer discounted meals in August.

Bermondsey Pubs

Pubgoers will be pleased to know that the chain has signed up to the scheme.

Bill’s

The British restaurant and bar chain has roughly 80 branches across the UK.

By taking part in the scheme, hungry diners will be able to get Bill’s fish pie for roughly £6.98, down from £13.95.

Black Sheep Coffee

The posh coffee chain has around 35 branches across the country.

Boparan Restaurant Group

Boparan Restaurant Group runs brands including Giraffe, Ed’s Easy Diner and Fishworks.

Brains

Brains is a major brewer in Wales and also has 200 pubs across Wales and the South West.

Brewdog

Pubgoers will be pleased to know that Brewdog has registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme too.

Brown’s

Brown’s restaurants have also signed up – you can search to see if your local is open on the website or on the restaurant’s Facebook pages.

Brunning and Price

The pub group was founded in the North West of England and North Wales, but now has branches in the South too.

Burger King

Just hours after the chancellor announced the scheme, Burger King boss Alasdair Murdoch said that the chain would be signing up.

He promised customers could get half price Whoppers Monday to Wednesday in August.

It cuts the cost of the chain’s flagship burger down to £2.25, from £4.49.

Byron

If you’re craving a fancy burger during August, you’ll be pleased to know that Byron is taking part in the discount scheme.

Caffè Nero

Caffe Nero fans will also be able to enjoy cheaper meals and discounts at the chain througout August.

The chain reopened 400 of its 800 UK stores for eating-in on July 4.

Carluccio’s

Carluccio’s has removed the £10 per head cap and is offering £10 off all bottles of wine during every Monday – Wednesday in August too.

CH&CO

The hospitality caterer operates over 750 locations across the UK and Ireland, including cafes and restaurants.

Coffee#1

The British coffee house chain Coffee#1 was founded in Wales in 2000, and has been majority owned by Caffè Nero since 2019.

Company of Cooks

The Company of Cooks runs a number of restaurants, cafes and bars across the UK.

Cookhouse + Pub

The pub chain has registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The Cornish Bakery

Fancy a Cornish pasty? Then you’re in luck because the Cornish Bakery has signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee has confirmed it’ll take part in the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme.

Caffeine addicts can pick up a coffee from as little as 32p in August as part of the money-saving initiative.

Crussh

Crussh, which has 35 stores across London and the South East, has registered to take part in the scheme.

Côte Brasserie

French food fans will be pleased to know Côte Brasserie restaurants, which is inspired by the brasseries in Paris, has signed up too.

D&D London

D&D London has a collection of 42 restaurants, bars and a hotel in cities including London, Leeds and Manchester.

Deep Blue Fish & Chips

Brits craving fish and chips will be able to get it for less as Deep Blue Fish & Chips has signed up to the scheme.

EAT

The sandwich chain, which was bought by Pret a Manger in 2019, has also registered.

Eds Easy Diner

The American restaurant chain also sells 1950s American diner style items.

Ember Inns

The pub chain has registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Farmhouse Inns

As the chain of pubs is owned by Greene King, it’s also included on the scheme.

Fishworks

The swanky fish restaurant has three branches, all in London and they also have fishmongers too.

Five Guys

Fast food fans will also be able to get cheaper meals at Five Guys during August.

The chain has 104 restaurants across the UK.

Franco Manca

The sourdough pizza chain operates around 50 pizzerias in the UK.

Frankie & Benny’s

The American-Italian restaurant chain told The Sun it will knock 50 per cent off the bill in August thanks to the scheme.

It means a Lasagne Al Forno, which normally costs £9.95, would set you back just £4.98.

Fullers

Another pub chain to take part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme is Fullers.

Fullers has around 400 pubs across the UK.

G1

The Scottish hospitality group has a collection of over 50 venues in locations such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, St Andrews and Aberdeen.

GAIL’s Bakeries

The first GAIL’s bakery opened in London’s Hampstead High Street in 2005.

Today, there are 60 bakeries in neighbourhoods in and around London, Oxford, Brighton and beyond.

German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab, which has 42 restaurants across the county, told The Sun it’ll also take part in the scheme.

Giggling Squid

Giggling Squid offers Thai food from around 30 restaurants across the UK.

Giraffe

The restaurant chain – which sells everything from Japanese tapas to burgers – is taking part too. It has nine franchise restaurants in the UK.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

If you’re craving a fancy burger during August, you’ll be pleased to know that Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) is taking part in the discount scheme.

Greene King and Greene King Inns

Another pub chain to take part in the Eat out To Help scheme is Greene King and its hotels offshoot, Greene King Inns.

The chain has over 3,100 pubs across the UK.

Hall & Woodhouse

Hall and Woodhouse is a British regional brewery founded in 1777.

The company operates over 250 public houses in the south of England.

Harris+Hoole

The artisanal coffee chain has around 41 stores in the South East, and is part of the Caffe Nero Group.

Harvester

Mitchells & Butlers, the firm behind Harvester and Toby Carvery, has signed up to the scheme.

Prices vary depending on which Harvester restaurant you go to, but a classic beef burger and chips would typically cost you £10.99 but under the initiative it will set you back just £5.50.

Harvester reopened “the majority” of its 150 restaurants in England on July 4.

You can find your nearest open one by using its branch finder tool.

Honest Burgers

The burger chain has restaurants in London, Reading, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Brighton, Manchester and Liverpool.

Hungry Horse

The Hungry Horse chain of pubs has said that diners can enjoy pub classics on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The chain has even ditched the cap – meaning you’ll get 50 per cent off the whole bill excluding alcohol.

Hydes

Pub chain Hydes, which has its base in Manchester, has also signed up to the scheme.

JD Wetherspoon

Fans of Wetherspoons will be pleased to know the chain has registered with the scheme too.

It means a traditional fry-up breakfast will set you back just under £2.50 in a London branch during August, down from £4.99.

Prices at Wetherspoons vary between branches, so double-check on the app before you head over.

JW Lees

The brewery owns and operates 150 pubs, inns and hotels mainly in North West England and North Wales.

Joe & The Juice

Joe & The Juice is a chain of juice bars and coffee shops with branches across the UK.

Joseph Holt

Joseph Holt is a Manchester brewery and pub operator, with a wide range of beers and 125 pub locations in the North West.

KFC

The fried chicken chain has also registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

It means a regular popcorn chicken and boneless banquet will set you back £6.09 in total during August, down from £12.18.

Just bear in mind you’ll need to ask KFC for the discount.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain has signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Fans can also get a box of 12 glazed doughnuts at half price for takeaway during August.

Laine

The pub chain has 58 pubs across the UK.

Las Iguanas

Not only is Las Iguanas offering the scheme, it can also be used in conjunction with some of the chain’s other offers so you could get a bigger bargain.

Some offers are excluded though so it’s best to check with your server before you order.

Leon Restaurants

Leon customers will also be able to enjoy healthy fast food at a lower cost in August.

Loch Fyne

The chain of fish restaurants is taking part in the scheme as well and it has 21 restaurants across the UK.

However, not all of them are open yet so make sure you check your local branch is before heading out.

Loungers

The cafe-bar chain has 146 venues in England and Wales.

M&S Cafe’s

After food or clothes shopping, you can now enjoy a coffee or lunch at one of M&S’ cafes for a discounted price as they are part of the scheme.

The chain have confirmed plans to axe up to 7,000 shop floor workers in the wake of Coronavirus.

McDonald’s

Maccies fans will be able to get their hands on discounted meals throughout August, the firm has confirmed.

It means customers can nab a Big Mac for just £1.60, instead of £3.19.

Fans should use its online finder tool to get in contact with their nearest restaurant.

Marston’s

Pub owner Marston’s has also registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The chain reopened roughly 1,200 of its 1,400 boozers on July 4.

Massarella Catering group

The company owns cafes across the UK and has created a list of which places are taking part.

McMullen

McMullen operates over 130 pubs, restaurants and bars across the UK.

Metropolitan Pub Company

With dozens of pubs across the UK, you’re bound to have a branch near to you.

However not all of them are taking part, so MPC has created a list of which pubs will be giving you 50 per cent off.

Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers runs around 1,784 managed pubs, bars and restaurants throughout the UK.

This includes Harvester, Miller & Carter steakhouses, Slug & Lettuce, and Toby Carvery.

Morrisons Cafes

We wrote about Morrisons launching a takeaway service at its cafes during lockdown, and now it’s taking part in Eat Out to Help Out too.

Moto

The motorway service chain has 45 locations across the country, featuring popular brands such as Greggs and KFC.

Nando’s

The Portuguese-style chicken house has signed up to the scheme.

We did a comparison of how it will change the cost of your cheeky Nando’s based on prices at a London restaurant.

It would slash the cost of halloumi sticks and dip to £1.98, down from £3.95, and half a chicken plus corn on the cob and chips will cost £5.60, down from £11.20.

The deal will be available to use on top of other promotions, so you will still be able to collect Nando’s points when you order – and claim that free chicken burger.

But you will need to ask staff for a code to get the discount.

Nicholson’s Pubs

The pub chain, which is one of the UK’s largest, has registered with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Oakman Inns

Oakman Inns launched Eat Out to Help Out two weeks’ early in its 28 pubs, with 50 per cent off until July 29.

Now that it’s August, it’s also taking part in the government’s scheme.

Ole & Steen

The bakery, which has restaurants across London and Oxford, is also registered for Eat Out to Help Out.

O’Neill’s

The O’Neill’s chain of pubs is offering discounts of up to £10 per person on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

The chain says that customers can take advantage of the offer as many times as they want.

Patisserie Valerie

The cafe chain has signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The company went into administration in January 2019, prior to a management buyout.

Pho

Pho offers Vietnamese street food and has registered with the scheme.

Pizza Express

Pizza Express customers will be able to enjoy discounted pizzas and other meals at the chain in August.

It means a margherita pizza will set you back under a fiver, instead of the usual £9.95.

Pizza Express have annouced they are closing 73 restaurants and cutting 1,100 jobs as part of a restructuring plan to protect its finances.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has registered for the initiative so hungry pizza fans can enjoy half price meals.

Prices vary depending on the restaurant that you go to, but a pepperoni meat feast in London will typically set you back £11.79.

But under the scheme, the same meal would cost just £5.85.

Pret A Manger

Pret a Manger fans will be able to enjoy treats at half-price in August, with a hand and cheese sandwich setting you back just £1.35.

The cafe chain has more than 500 shops across the UK.

Prezzo

The Italian restaurant chain Prezzo has 180 branches around the UK.

Prezzo told The Sun it won’t cap discounts at £10 per person, and will instead give 50 per cent off the entire bill, excluding alcohol.

Punch

Punch Pubs owns around 1,300 boozers across the UK.

QOOT restaurant group

QOOT restaurant group operates London brands including by CHLOE., The Lebanese Bakery, and Dominique Ansel Bakery.

Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group runs cocktail bars, restaurants and party venues across the UK.

Roadchef

Roadchef operates 30 motorway service areas across the UK, featuring popular brands such as McDonald’s and Costa Coffee.

Shepherd Neame

Shepherd Neame operates more than 300 pubs throughout London and the South East.

Sizzling Pubs

The pub chain also has dozens of branches nationally and they’re taking part in the scheme too.

Slim Chickens

The fast food chain specialises in chicken tenders and wings.

SSP Group

The food multinational company owns several big name brands internationally, including Starbucks and Burger King, so many of its companies are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out.

St Austell Brewery

The Cornish brewer operates pubs, inns and hotels across Cornwall, Devon and Somerset.

Starbucks

Starbucks customers will be able to nab its refreshing frozen iced teas for just £1.70, down from £3.40, when the discount scheme launches in August.

Starbucks has just under 1,000 stores in the UK.

Stonegate pubs

Stonegate owns chains such as Slug and Lettuce and Yates’, but it also owns pubs too.

Make sure you check to see if your local is owned by Stonegate and you could get money off there too.

Stone House Restaurants

The chain has over 90 Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery restaurants across the UK.

Table Table

Table Table is another pub chain that has signed up to the scheme.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays has also confirmed it’s taking part in the Eat Out to Help scheme to offer 50 per cent off.

This means Fridays fans can have a full-on wing fest with boneless wings from £3.38, with steaks available from £9.87.

The Athenian

Greek restaurant chain The Athenian has confirmed it’s taking part in the scheme at selected branches.

These are located in Bristol and there are London branches in Canary Wharf, London Bridge, Shoreditch, Tooting, Victoria, Wembley, and White City.

The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group was founded in 2011 and now has 47 pubs across the southern half of England and Wales.

The Cinnamon Collection

Specialising in Indian restaurants, the group owns just four restaurants, which are based in London.

Each branch is taking part in the scheme.

The Ivy Collection

The posh restaurant group serves classic British dishes from its branches across the UK.

The Real Greek

The Greek restaurant chain told The Sun it’ll also take part in the scheme in August.

The Real Greek has 17 branches across the UK.

The Restaurant Group

The group runs food chains including Wagamama, Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, and Brunning & Price.

Toby Carvery

The firm that owns Toby Carvery, Mitchell’s and Butlers, has signed up to the scheme.

Prices vary depending on the restaurant, but typically a roast dinner costs £8.99 – and now under the scheme it will set you back just £4.50.

Due to the new government rules, customers won’t be able to serve themselves at its famous buffets though – instead, chefs will plate it up for you.

Tony Macaroni, Viva Italia

Tony Macaroni is a chain of restaurants, owned by Viva Italia, in Scotland and Northern Ireland specialising in Italian cuisine.

Tortilla

If you fancy tacos or burritos, you’ll be pleased to know Tortilla has registered with the scheme.

Turtle Bay

You can also get a taste of the Caribbean at a discount by popping by the Turtle Bay restaurant chain in August.

Vintage Inns

As Vintage Inns is owned by pub group Mitchell and Butlers, the company is also included on the list of places taking part.

Viva Italia

As the owner of Toni Macaroni, Viva Italia has signed up too.

Wadworth

Pub chain Wadworth has also registered with the scheme.

Wagamama

Fans of Japanese-inspired food will be able to bag half price meals at its 135 restaurants throughout August.

A chicken katsu curry and regular glass of fresh juice would normally cost you £13.25 (£9.75, £3.50) but under the Eat Out to Help Out initiative it would cost you just £6.63.

You can take a look at what Wagamama restaurants look like now that they’re Covid-19 secure, including a reduced menu.

Wahaca

If you fancy tacos – head to Wahaca as the chain is offering Eat Out to Help Out in all its open restaurants.

Wasabi

Fancy some sushi? Wasabi has registered to take part in the scheme and it has 39 branches across the UK.

Wetherspoons

Spoons fans can get a burger and chips and a drink for just £2.50 as part of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Wetherspoon has confirmed all its food items and soft drinks are included, but not alcoholic beverages.

Prices will vary slightly depending on your location, although you’ll still get 50 per cent off the original cost up to a maximum of £10 per person.

We’ve rounded up the full menu as well as some of the best discounts here.

Whitbread

The hospitality giant owns Premier Inn as well as Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table and Bar+Block.

Wildwood

Wildwood has reopened more than 30 of its restaurants following lockdown and has already registered with the scheme.

YO Sushi

Another sushi chain to register with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme is Yo Sushi.

The restaurant chain has 70 restaurants across the UK.

Young’s

Young’s has more than 200 pubs and hotels in London and the South of England.

Zizzi

The Italian restaurant group has also signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

An Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker has been launched by the government to help you find places that are taking part.

There’s also an app that shows which places are offering the discount near you.

We reveal the full details of Eat Out to Help Out scheme, including 13 rules you have to follow.