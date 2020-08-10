Eat Out to Help Out: The chains including Dishoom and Beefeater offering 50% without £10 discount limit

RESTAURANT chains including Beefeater, Dishoom and Carluccio’s have scrapped the £10 per person Eat Out to Help Out limit so you can get more than a tenner off your bill.

Here we explain which restaurants are offering the extra money off.

Eat Out to Help Out sees Brits get 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August when they dine-in.

The money-saving scheme started last Monday, August 3, and will run until Monday August 31.

Brits can eat out as many times as they like – but the government scheme is usually capped at £10 per person, per order.

However, some places have decided to get rid of this limit, meaning Brits can get more than a tenner off their bill.

The maximum amount of discount you’ll get will still be 50 per cent off.

But say your bill comes to £60 for two people, instead of getting the maximum of £20 off, you’d instead get £30 off.

As the government is only covering £10 per person, the restaurant will need to pick up any extra discount it offers.

More than 72,000 food chains have signed up for Eat Out to Help Out.

Here are the ones that are offering more than £10 discount:

Beefeater has removed the £10 per person discount limit – so your whole bill will be half price.

The offer applies to all food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Beefeater has more than 140 restaurants in the UK – use the online finder tool to locate your nearest one.

Brewers Fayre has also removed the £10 per person discount limit.

Again, this is for food and soft drinks, so not alcohol, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Customers can dine in at 160 Brewers Fayre pubs in the UK.

Check the online finder tool to see where your nearest is.

Italian food chain Carluccio’s has confirmed customers can get more than £10 off when Eat Out to Help Out is on.

This counts on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and only for food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Carluccio’s has 30 restaurants in the UK – find your nearest one by checking its website.

Cookhouse and Pub is another restaurant chain that’s gone above and beyond by getting rid of the £10 discount cap.

Instead, diners will get 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drink with no limit in place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Cookhouse and Pub has 20 restaurants dotted around the UK – check where your local is by using its finder tool.

Customers at Ed’s Easy Diner will get 50 per cent off food and soft drinks, without a £10 limit in place.

Again, this applies on days when Eat Out to Help Out is on.

Ed’s Easy Diner currently has nine open restaurants – check where your nearest is on its website.

Indian-inspired eatery Dishoom has also got rid of the £10 limit as it expects to be exceptionally busy with customers.

This means you can get 50 per cent off without a cap on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, except on alcohol.

As of August 2020, there are eight Dishoom restaurants – check where your nearest is on its website.

Casual dining chain Giraffe has confirmed it won’t cap its Eat Out to Help Out discount at £10.

Customers will get 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks, not capped, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

There are 22 Giraffe branches – use its online restaurant finder to see where your nearest is.

Pitcher and Piano has 18 restaurants across the UK, all of which won’t be following the £10 Eat Out to Help Out limit.

Instead, you’ll get a full 50 per cent off your food and soft drinks when the scheme is running.

Again, alcohol isn’t included.

Use the Pitcher and Piano restaurant finder to locate your nearest one.

Italian food chain Prezzo is another one that’s removed the £10 discount limit.

So that means 50 per cent off, with no cap, on food and drink – but not alcohol – on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Prezzo has 180 branches in the UK – use the online restaurant finder to see contact details.

Slim Chickens has also scrapped the £10 discount limit, meaning customers can get more than a tenner off.

This is only for food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Currently, there are nine Slim Chickens branches in the UK – use the store finder tool to track down your closest one.

