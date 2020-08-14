Eat Out to Help Out: Where can Greggs customers get 50% off?

GREGGS isn’t taking part in Eat Out to Help Out, but there’s still a way for fans to get 50% off.

The baked goods chain can’t participate in the government scheme because it’s yet to reopen its restaurants for dine-in.

Eat Out to Help Out, which gives Brits half price on food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August, is only applicable for dine-in customers.

You can’t get 50% off if you’re ordering food for takeout or click and collect.

These are currently the only options available at standalone Greggs stores, with the food chain yet to announce plans to reopen for dine-in.

But if you’re a driver, you may find your local motorway service station will give you 50% off Greggs.

We explain how this works.

Euro Garages motorway stations are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme – and some of them have a Greggs.

As these are all franchise stores, they’re run separately to regular Greggs, and it means they can participate in different offers.

However, only 12 of their service stations will accept Eat Out to Help Out with Greggs food.

We’ve asked both Euro Garages and Greggs for a list of these locations and we’ll update this article when we know more.

Euro Garages, which is owned by EG Group, confirmed the news on Twitter.

They said: “EG Group are pleased to be participating in the UK Government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme across our food to go brands.

“Join us in any EG Group Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Subway and Greggs and enjoy up to 50 per cent off per person every Mon-Weds throughout August when sitting in.”

Euro Garages has 341 petrol filling sites in the UK, but not all of these are service stations with dining areas.

As we mentioned above, you won’t find Eat Out to Help Out prices in high street Greggs stores.

We’ve been in touch with Moto Garages, who told us their Greggs aren’t offering Eat Out to Help Out.

The rest of its restaurant chains will be offering half price food though, including as McDonald’s and KFC.

Yes, Greggs still has a reduced menu in place due to having less staff on shifts at one time.

Thankfully, fan favourites such as sausage rolls and steak bakes are still available.

You can see the full list in the box below.

Greggs temporarily closed all stores on March 24 as lockdown restrictions came into force.

The restaurant chain has recently slashed prices due to a recent cut in VAT.

We’ve rounded up a full list of reopened Greggs stores, including opening times.